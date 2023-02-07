BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Richlands wrestling squad collected the Southwest District Wrestling Tournament championship at Graham High School on Saturday — including an individual wrestler that accomplished an SWD tournament first.
According to Richlands assistant wrestling coach Eric Phipps, 120-pound weight class competitor Kendi Dye became the first female wrestler to win a Southwest District tournament wrestling title. More on Dye’s accomplishment later this week.
Other Richlands wrestlers to claim individual district titles included Chance Rose (126), Wyatt Spencer (132), Kaden Dupree (157) and Connor Cole (175).
In the overall team standings, following the first-place Blue Tornado were second-place Marion, Virginia High (third), Graham (fourth) and Tazewell (fifth).
The G-Men’s Tristan Hass defended his home gym, collecting the 150 pound weight class championship.
Jared Lawson (175), Dalton Robinson (157) and Aidan Cole (138) were each runners up in their respective weight classes. Micah Ferguson (132) and Catellyn Roland (113) both finished third for Graham.
The Region 2D wrestling tournament is slated to be held on Saturday at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Va.
Girls Basketball
River View 49, Man 43
MAN — Haylie Payne fired up 22 points and the Lady Raiders managed to get past a scrappy Lady Hillbillies squad Monday night on the road.
Katie Bailey added nine points for River View (11-7) and Abigail Pruitt added eight points. Bailey had double digit rebounding.
Jenna Baisden scored 14 points for Man while Megan McCoy chipped in 12 points.
River View plays Van at home tonight in Bradshaw.
