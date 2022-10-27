RICHLANDS, Va. — In a season that witnessed the Blue Tornado reach lows it has not seen since Gerald Baliles governed Virginia, Richlands still controls its own destiny.
However, the Blue Tornado knows it can only take one game at a time if it wishes to make the playoffs.
First, Richlands (2-6) must fend off David Crockett (TN) (4-5) as the Pioneers travel across state lines to take on the Blue Tornado Friday on senior night at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
No one will preach the 1-0 mentality more than Richlands boss Jeff Tarter over the next two weeks, whose Blue Tornado currently sits in the eighth and final playoff spot in the VHSL 2D Power Points.
“We could actually punch it in at six if the cards are played right. We must look at this week—David Crockett and nothing else,” Tarter noted. “When you start looking down the road and start saying, ‘we can do this and that,’ then that is wrong. The most important thing I have told them all week is to focus solely on David Crockett.”
The Blue Tornado looks to put together its first winning streak of 2022 after its 34-13 victory on Oct. 14 over Marion. The win ended a six-game losing streak for Richlands—its longest since 1989. On Friday, the Blues look to avenge last season’s 14-7 loss in Jonesborough to the Pioneers.
“Last year, if we capitalized on a couple of opportunities that we had, we might have pulled out a victory down there,” Tarter said. “We played in the rain and it was nasty for both of us.”
Tarter knows his foes from the Volunteer state present a challenge.
“David Crockett did not lose a whole lot of kids from last year. They have a solid team. Their record does not reflect it. They have had some ups and downs just like we have. They play a tough schedule and that adds to it. If you are not ready to go in that conference, you can slip a little bit,” Tarter noted.
“They have got good decent team speed and they have decent size on them. They have some big boys inside that are going to be hard to move. They are solid.”
The Pioneers are led by Hayden Chandley, who is in his fifth season as the boss in Jonesborough. Chandley’s squad averages 21.6 points a contest while allowing 27.3 an outing. David Crockett looks to get back in the win column after a 35-7 loss last week to Daniel Boone (TN).
Friday night will serve as the regular season finale at Ernie Hicks Stadium where the Dylan Brown (939 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns) and the rest of the Blue Tornado seniors will hit the turf at Emats Field for the final time.
Tarter hopes it is one the seniors never forget.
“Dylan Brown is a special athlete and a special person. I will say this long years after I have hung it up—he has led this football team in a very grateful, graceful way,” Tarter explained.
“There is not a lot of [this year’s seniors] that have played all four years. When you look at them, you are grateful that they came out when they did but I sure would have liked to have had them for four years. It is a celebration night but it would be twice as good if you played your last game on Ernie Hicks as a winner. That is enough to motivate you to get it done. You want to leave this place on top.”
