JONESVILLE, Va. — Richlands girls golfer Caleigh Street turned in a 2-under-par 69 to claim medalist honors in Tuesday's Region 2D golf tournament at Cedar Hill Country Club in Lee County.
Team-wise, the Graham boys finished second overall with a combined score of 319, earning a team spot in the VHSL Class 2 State Golf Tournament, which will be played at Virginia Tech's River Course in Radford, Va.
Street will advance to the VHSL Girls Open state championship tournament, which will be held at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Harrisonburg on October 28.
Alex Ramey led the G-Men with a 77 while teammate Brayden Surface carded a 78. Ben Morgan (81), Benjamin White (83), Alexander White (84) and Joe Tyson (87) also played for Graham.
Trey Sparks of Tazewell, whose score of 74 held up as the third overall best round of the day, qualified for the state as an individual, as did fellow Bulldog Bryce Sparks, who shot a 78 and went on to beat Marion's Tyler Sayers in a one-hole playoff to qualify.
Union's Luke Needham shot a 77 to be the lone representative of the defending Class 2 state champion Bears to return to the state.
Virginia High won the 2D team title ten strokes to spare, turning in a 309. Bearcats ace Gavin Austin shot a 72 and teammate Jackson Looney fired a 75.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.