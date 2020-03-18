RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands High School softball team accomplished its goal in 2019 of winning its first state championship since 1996.
The goal to repeat as state champions is on hold as the Coronavirus has put most of the world at a standstill but the team is still hopeful it can defend its crown.
“We’re hoping to get things started and want to repeat and win another state championship,” Richlands softball head coach Ronnie Davis said.
Making a fourth consecutive state championship game is the expectation this year as Richards returns eight starters including the Class 2 player of the year and four All-State first team members.
“With eight returning starters from last year lot of high expectations but really no higher than it has been for the last three years for this group,” Davis said.
With all schools in Virginia closed for the next two weeks it also means that there are no games or practices allowed to take place. The Virginia High School League decided to postpone the start of the regular season two weeks and Richlands was scheduled to host its season opener Tuesday against Elizabethton.
A full slate of regular season games is almost impossible for any of the spring sports due to the closures pushing everything back a few weeks but there is hope for a shortened season.
“We’re hoping to get back on the field about mid-April and it’s going to be a shortened season,” Davis said. “Very possibly just a district schedule and going right in to the district tournament, region and state.”
Just playing two-game series against the teams in the Southwest District would give Richlands a 10-game regular season before the tournaments begin.
Davis praised the VHSL for its handling of the situation and not deciding to cancel the season too early.
“The VHSL is doing a great job by not jumping the gun and canceling the whole season right now and they’re going to give us every opportunity to play this spring,” Davis said.
Almost all levels of college have decided to cancel spring sports and give everyone an extra year of eligibility.
For high school you can’t give the student-athletes an extra year as most of them already have plans for the fall and have been preparing to have the best possible final season of high school sports.
“As a senior you build up all the travel tournaments the offseason workouts to your senior year and its such gratifying to be able to play your senior year and be able to accomplish the things that these girls already have,” Davis said.
Having a senior-laden team Davis wants them to get the opportunity to step onto the field as senior.
“I know if I wouldn’t have been able to play baseball my senior I’d been devastated and I’d got through it but its going to be tough if that happens,” Davis said. “We’re praying that everything is going to work out and they’re going to be able to play.”
Leading the Blue Tornado to three consecutive state championship game appearances is senior Mac Osborne in the circle. The pitcher is signed to play college softball for Virginia tech and has 782 strikeouts in three seasons.
Richlands is not just a one-person team as all of its starters can step up. With most of them having the experience of starting since freshmen year they are able to be relied on in clutch situations to do what the team needs.
“We’ve got a great group of girls and we’re just blessed because this doesn’t happen too often to get a group like this to come through and each one of them can contribute one way or the other,” Davis said.
Once this group of seniors graduates Davis does not see the team dropping off in success. Richlands has over 40 players on teams from middle school to the high school varsity quad who have seen what they need to do to continue the success.
“I don’t see Richlands softball ending when this group leaves because of their leadership and what they’ve done and these young kids know what it takes to win and the work they have to put in,” Davis said.
“It’s just been a tremendous three years and we’re just waiting to see what happens for their last one.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.