TAZEWELL, Va. — Erica Lamie had a pair of home runs and four RBIs to lead the Richlands softball team to a Southwest District tournament championship victory over Tazewell, on Saturday.
Lamie’s bombs drove in two in the first inning and two more in the third, otherwise confounding a strong showing by Tazewell pitcher Carly Compton, who struck out 18 Lady Blue Tornado batters and only walked two.
Arin Rife collected the victory for Richlands, striking out 15 and walking two
Macie Alford and Mallory Whittaker each had doubles for the Lady Bulldogs. Tazewell will begin regional tournament play at Central-Wise on Thursday. John Battle will play at Richlands. Both games are at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.