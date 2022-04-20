BLUEFIELD, Va. — Arin Rife pitched a no-hitter and the Richlands softball team picked up a 14-0 Southwest District win over Graham at Graham Recreational Park, on Wednesday.
Rife faced 18 batters over six innings, striking out nine and walking one, and was backed by the Lady Blue Tornado’s 12-hit attack.
Gillian Guerriero went 4-for-4 with a triple and a home run, driving in two RBIs. Cara Perkins went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Alyssa Lee went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Rachel Rife had a double and an RBI.
Kylee Thompson picked up the loss in the circle for the G-Girls, allowing 12 hits while striking out 12 and walking four.
James Monroe 14, Covington 6
LINDSIDE — The Lady Mavericks hammered out 14 hits en route to an interstate victory over the visiting Lady Cougars.
Shannon Phipps and Bryleigh Thomas combined for a six-hitter. Phipps allowed only two hits but walked five over the first two frames, giving up four runs. Thomas allowed four hits while holding Covington to two runs — one earned — over the final four innings. Thomas earned the win.
Haley Hunnicutt went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double, driving in two runs. Phipps went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs and Shailyn Wickline went 2-for-3 with a double. Thomas went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.