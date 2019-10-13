TAZEWELL, Va. — Cade Simmons didn’t let the pressure get to him.
On a hostile field in Tazewell on Friday night, the Richlands High School senior kept his poise after early adversity and helped lead the Blue Tornado to a 38-0 halftime advantage over their hosts, the Bulldogs.
The quarterback, in his first season at the controls for Richlands, directed the offense to 253 yards in the first half, then watched from the sidelines in the remainder of the 41-0 win over their county rival.
“We knew it was going to be a large atmosphere,” Simmons said after the final whistle at Witten Field. “Us and Tazewell’s always a big rivalry anyway.”
Richlands’ first possession ended on its sixth snap, when Simmons was tackled for a loss while trying to run for a first down on fourth and 1. The next drive ended with an incomplete pass and a missed field goal.
After that, the Blues scored on their next six possessions, starting with Simmons’ 2-yard touchdown plunge in the first quarter. He also tossed two touchdown passes in a five-minute span late in the second quarter.
Simmons said, “They (Tazewell) came out really aggressive. We figured that was going to happen, but we had a good game plan. Our offensive line played a great game — and we just executed, on offense and defense.”
Richlands head coach Greg Mance said, “After the second series, the offense, we kind of got in rhythm and played really well. We moved the ball up and down the field at will.”
“I thought Cade Simmons, again, had a big night,” the coach said.
The stats back that up. Five of Simmons’ 12 carries generated first downs, with four of those forays covering 10 yards or more. He completed 6 of 9 passes for 130 yards, to go with his 50 net rushing yards.
He said about his passing performance, “They (were) playing man-to-man coverage, and they had a safety over the top. And I’ve got trust in my receivers; I think they can win a one-on-one matchup, so I just get my read and let it go.”
By game’s end, the Blue Tornado had 302 yards of offense, with 173 coming on the ground.
Mance said, “They (Tazewell) had six or seven in the box and we were still able to run the football a little bit. So we were happy with that.”
Simmons was also happy that Richlands began its Southwest District portion of its schedule by claiming a 1-0 district record.
“That’s what we said before the game: ‘We’ve got to get to 1-0,’ and that’s what we did,” Simmons said.
“That was a big-time win for us.”
Mance said, “We’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got to improve this football team. The thing I like about this team is, we’re getting better. Every week, we’re getting better.”
The rest of the Southwest District should take notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.