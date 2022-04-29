RICHLANDS, Va. — Kira Vance struck out 9 Honaker batters and the Richlands softball team defeated the Lady Tigers 9-3 at Rhonda Blevins Field, on Friday.
Vance scattered seven hits en route to the win.
Alyssa Lee went 2-for-4 with a double for the Lady Blue Tornado. Gillian Guerriero had two home runs and three RBIs. Erica Lamie went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Richlands plays at Wise Central on Monday.
Late Baseball
Princeton 9, James Monroe 8
PRINCETON — Jordan Bailey hit a two-run walkoff home run to lift the Princeton baseball team to a 9-8 victory over visiting James Monroe in a Friday night nailbiter at Hunnicutt Stadium.
The Tigers were down two runs in the bottom of the seventh when Eli Sampson’s two-outs hit plated two Princeton base runners to tie the game at eight.
Grant Cochran, who went 2-for-3 on the night, kept Tigers in the back-and-forth battle with the visiting Mavericks with a solo home run.
