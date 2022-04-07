GRUNDY, Va. — The Richlands softball team had the bats in full swing on Thursday evening.
The Lady Blue Tornado hammered out 14 hits en route to a 16-3 non-district win at Grundy.
Alyssa Lee went 3-for-5 with a double an RBI and three runs scored for Richlands. Kira Vance went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Gillian Guerriero went 2-fo-2 with a double and two RBIs, Rachael Rife went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Cara Perkins went 2-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs. Anniston McGlothlin had a double and an RBI.
Arin Rife collected the win in the circle for the Lady Blue Tornado.
Kaylee Compton had a home run and two RBIs for the Lady Golden Wave. Madeline Deel had a triple and Emily O’Quinn had a double.
Honaker 6, Bluefield 3
HONAKER, Va. — The Bluefield softball team wrapped up its work week with a 6-3 loss at Honaker, on Thursday.
Riley Rasnake scattered seven hits over her seven-inning shift for the Tigers, striking out one and walking one.
Lara McClanahan, Emma Ray, Tabitha Ball and Aubree Brown all scored in the first inning for Honaker, which retained the lead for the duration. McClanahan finished with two runs scored on the day.
Maddie Lawson was the losing pitcher, striking out seven Tigers batters. Ultimately, six Lady Beavers errors proved too much to overcome.
Grace Richardson hit a pair of solo home runs for the visiting Bluefield.
Next week Bluefield plays five games in five days, playing at Montcalm on Monday, at Graham on Tuesday, at Mount View on Wednesday and returning home to face Bland County and Tazewell on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
