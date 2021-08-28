RICHLANDS, Va. — The days of swarming defense and dominant offense returned to Ernie Hicks Stadium on Friday night, and an appreciative crowd of Richlands football fans welcomed them back.
The Blue Tornado, led by new head coach Jeff Tarter, launched its 2021 campaign with a 38-13 triumph over the Gate City Blue Devils in front of a large cheering section on a pleasant late-summer evening.
Still, the threat of the COVID-19 virus was present, though the fans present were mostly maskless.
Tarter said he was taking every precaution that he could to keep his team able to play.
“If we can beat COVID, we ought to have a great season,” Tarter said. “But it’s real tough right now.”
“We will work through the COVID, we will work through the pitfalls and the ups and downs, and will be grateful that we got a ballgame in tonight.”
Richlands (1-0) gained 376 yards while Gate City (0-1) put together 261 yards, with 234 coming on the ground. The Blue Devils were undermanned, with 33 players on their roster, and were handicapped by lack of size.
Tarter said his defense, in particular, “played better team ball tonight … .”
The Tornado scored on its first two offensive series to claim a 14-0 lead in less than 10 minutes of action.
Richlands’ 267-pound quarterback Gavin Cox put the first points up with a 2-yard plunge into the end zone, and connected with sophomore back Kaden Dupree for a 40-yard scoring strike immediately after Jeremiah Horne picked off a pass and returned it 17 yards.
Gate City then got its only first-half score on a pass from Luke Bledsoe to Division I-bound Carson Jenkins, which turned into a 56-yard play.
The matchup between Jenkins and Richlands’ Sage Webb was a back-and-forth affair between a couple of top-flight Virginia football players. Webb is planning to play ball for the University of Pennsylvania after his career with the Tornado.
Tarter said about the matchup, “One’s going to William & Mary, the other’s going to Penn. Let’s get it. They wanted it. I loved the matchup.”
The coach analyzed that not just Webb, but the entire Richlands defense was ready to limit Jenkins. The back-side pursuit was key to that effort.
“When he (Jenkins) put the brakes on, and started to cut, we were there,” Tarter said.
A 31-yard field goal by Isaiah Bandy gave Richlands its 17-7 halftime lead, and the Blue Tornado tallied three touchdowns in the third quarter to take full control.
The final score for the home team was a 23-yard dash by Webb. The Blue Devils got their last six points when Jenkins sprinted to the left sideline and turned on the jets for an 83-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Jenkins led all rushers with 120 yards on the ground. Dylan Brown had 105 yards rushing for Richlands. Cox passed for 112 yards and netted 18 on the ground. Backup quarterback Riley Keen ran five times for 58 yards in the second half.
The Richlands defense held the Blue Devils’ passing attack to 4 completions in 14 attempts, for 27 yards with two interceptions.
The Blue Tornado will be on the road next Friday night to take on Union High. Gate City plays its first home game on Sept. 4 against Radford.
At Ernie Hicks Stadium / EMATS Field
Gate City ……. 0 7 0 6 — 13
Richlands …… 14 3 21 0 — 38
First Quarter
Richl — Gavin Cox 2 run (Isaiah Bandy kick), 5:48
Richl — Kaden Dupree 40 pass from Cox (Bandy kick), 2:29
Second Quarter
GC — Carson Jenkins 56 pass from Luke Bledsoe (Hunter Lawson kick), 11:29
Richl — Bandy 31 FG, 6:54
Third Quarter
Richl — Cox 1 run (Bandy kick), 10:25
Richl — Drew Simmons 15 pass from Cox (Bandy kick), 4:26
Richl — Sage Webb 23 run (Bandy kick), 3:36
Fourth Quarter
GC — Jenkins 83 run (kick blocked), 6:50
