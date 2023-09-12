TAZEWELL, Va. — Quarterback Carter Creasy led the Tazewell High School football team to three consecutive unanswered touchdowns in the second half to lift the Bulldogs to a 39-36 come-from-behind victory over Richlands on Monday night.
Monday’s action completed the second half of last week’s county rivals battle between Tazwell and the Blue Tornado, which kicked off on Friday but had been suspended due to lightning with Richlands leading 30-19 at halftime.
Previously, the halftime score was incorrectly reported as having been 30-13.
Both teams appear to take advantage of their mutual 72-hour intermission to make adjustments.
Richlands initiated third quarter scoring Monday on a 72-yard scoring run by Cole Vanover putting the Blues up 36-19 after the 2-point conversion failed.
Tazewell responded with Creasy leading the Bulldogs on a third-quarter scoring drive capped by Ayvree Zeigler’s 5-yard touchdown run and Zephyr Dagout PAT kick.
In the fourth quarter, Creasy led two unanswered scoring drives, including one capped by his own 5-yard scoring keeper plus a Dagout PAT and the go-ahead possession iced by Creasy’s 20-yard TD pass to Brody Patterson.
Creasy ended up passing for 304 yards and three scoring strikes, also rushing for a score.
Richlands quarterback Andrew Boyd passed for 143 yards while rushing for 45 yards and a touchdown.
