CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Virginia High School League, welcomes its nine newest inductees who have made outstanding contributions to high school athletic activity programs.
The Class of 2021 includes an Olympic Gold Medalist. A two-time Super Bowl Champion and two of the greatest high school boys and girls basketball players in the history of the VHSL.
Cave Spring’s JJ Redick and West Springfield’s Kara Lawson, Olympic Gold Medalist Allen Johnson, and Super Bowl Champion Mike Compton join an outstanding class of enshrinees.
The Virginia High School Hall of Fame Class of 2021 features eight athletes (Mike Compton – Richlands HS; Allen Johnson – Lake Braddock Secondary; Kara Lawson – West Springfield; JJ Redick – Cave Spring HS), three coaches (Claire Le Blanc – Green Run/Princess Anne/Frank W. Cox HS; Larry Parpart – Hermitage, Douglas S. Freeman HS; Mike Webb – Courtland/Chancellor HS), and two contributors (Jon Almquist – Fairfax County Public Schools; Craig Wood — VHSL).
The 32nd Annual Hall of Fame enshrinement dinner is Sunday, February 6, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville.
Compton, who graduated from Richlands in 1989, was a multi-sport athlete in football, baseball, and wrestling.
He was selected as the best high school football lineman in far Southwest Virginia history, according to a social media poll conducted by the Times-News in Kingsport, TN.
Compton’s high school honors included first-team selections to the All-District, All-Region, All-Area, and All-Southwest Virginia as an offensive and defensive lineman…As a senior, he was one of the Top 5 high school recruits in Virginia. He chose West Virginia and was a three-year starter for the Mountaineer.
He was a first-team All-Big East selection his final two year. He became West Virginia’s fifth consensus All-American and a Lombardi Award finalist as a senior given to the nation’s most outstanding lineman.
In addition, he was first-team Academic All-American as a senior.
He was drafted in the third round by the Detroit Lions, where he played eight years for the Lions (1993-2000) before spending three years with the New England Patriots (2001-2003).
He was a starter on two Super Bowl championship teams in 2001 and 2003
Compton finished his playing career with Jacksonville in 2004.
He was inducted into the West Virginia University HOF in 2005.
Compton is currently assistant head coach and offensive line coach at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
