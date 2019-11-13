RICHLANDS, Va. — Richlands High’s Mackenzie Osborne has made a name for herself striking out batters in softball and Wednesday she signed her National Letter of Intent to play for Virginia Tech next year.
The Blue Tornado ace will be joining the Hokies next fall after her high school career. Virginia Tech won 47 games this past season and the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title under head coach Pete D’Amour who is entering his second year in charge of the program.
A familiar face at top of the VHSL Class 2 All-State Softball Team, Osborne was named player of the year for the second straight year this season. She led the Lady Blue Tornado to their first state title since 1996 with a 22-3 record on the mound and 316 strikeouts including 16 in the state final.
Osborne missed the early part of her sophomore season after suffering a knee injury in basketball but went on to lead the Lady Blues with a 15-3 record in the circle. During her sophomore season, she struck out 171 batters in just 100 innings. She also batted .423 (22-52) with 16 runs scored and 10 doubles, leading the Lady Blues to a 21-7 record and a second straight trip to the Class 2 state championship game.
Her freshman year she went 22-3 with 295 strikeouts and a minuscule 0.67 earned run average as the Blue Tornado lost in the state championship game.
Graham High School’s Jocilyn Thompson signed to play college softball at Bluefield College during a signing ceremony held at the Graham High School Library in October.
Thompson, a pitcher, is an alumnus of the Bluefield Senior League Softball State Championship squad of 2018 and was named to the All-Southwest District Softball Second Team in 2018. As a junior, Thompson was named to the All-Bluefield Daily Telegraph post-season high school softball team.
Fellow Graham athlete Shayla Short is slated to sign with Concord today for volleyball and tennis.
Hole-in-One
David Harris of Bluefield, WV, hit a hole-in-one Monday on the second hole of the Bluefield Elks Golf Course. For the 178-yard Par 3 hole Harris used a driver with a Top Flight ball.
The hole-in-one was witnessed by Barnes McFarland, John Johnston and Roger Barnett.
