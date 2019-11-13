Richlands High's Mac Osborne poses with softball head coach Ronnie Davis (seated right, James Cochran (seated left) and Kim Ringstaff, David Lamie and Jody Shelton (from left to right standing) after signing a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Virginia Tech. The two-time VHSL Class 2 state player of the year has 782 strikeouts through three years in the circle for the Blue Tornado.