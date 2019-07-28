RICHLANDS — Richlands’ Mackenzie Osborne may very well be one of the best high school softball pitchers the state of Virginia has seen since Angela Tincher — now known as Angela Tincher O’Brien — pitched for James River up in Buchanan.
Wherever she lands on the all-time scale, Osborne intends to continue her high school playing career at the same place Tincher set all her college records.
This weekend, Osborne announced on Twitter that she had committed to play her college softball under head coach Pete D’Amour at Virginia Tech.
Osborne tweeted her intentions at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday night.
“I am extremely excited to announce that I am Committed to Virginia Tech to play softball and compete at the next level. I want to thank my family, the community, the media, my coaches, and teammates for all their love and support,” Osborne tweeted.
“I want to thank all the colleges who expressed interest in recruiting me and a special thanks to Coach Pete and his staff for this great opportunity. I also want to thank my church family for all the prayers and support and most importantly I want to thank God. Without him I am Nothing. He has blessed me and given me this opportunity and I believe it is for a reason.
#WeAreVirginiaTech#This is home (heart emoji), (heart emoji).
A familiar face at top of the VHSL Class 2 All-State Softball Team, Osborne was named player of the year for the second straight season. She led the Lady Blue Tornado to their first state title since 1996 with a 22-3 record on the mound and 316 strikeouts including 16 in the state final.
Osborne missed the early part of her sophomore season after suffering a knee injury in basketball but went on to lead the Lady Blues with a 15-3 record in the circle. During her sophomore season, she struck out 171 batters in just 100 innings. She also batted .423 (22-52) with 16 runs scored and 10 doubles, leading the Lady Blues to a 21-7 record and a second straight trip to the Class 2 state championship game.
