RICHLANDS, Va. — Over the past two decades, Richlands has owned Virginia High.
Richlands holds an 40-28-2 advantage in the series that dates to 1937. The Blue Tornado has won 19 consecutive meetings with the Bearcats since its last falter to the orange and black in 1999.
A win Friday would tie the Blue Tornado school record for most consecutive wins over a single opponent. The Blues defeated Pocahontas 20 consecutive times from 1927-1957.
The Blue Tornado (2-7, 1-2 SWD) hopes to find some of that success Friday when it travels to Bristol to take on a Southwest District rival in the Virginia High Bearcats (7-2, 1-2 SWD) at Gene Malcolm Stadium.
Richlands looks to bounce back after a heartbreaking 22-21 loss last week at Ernie Hicks Stadium to David Crockett (TN). Fans in attendance witnessed the Blues blow a 21-6 lead when David Crockett scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to prevail 22-21 as Pioneers kicker Chase Schroeck nailed a 21-yard field goal as time expired. The loss was Richlands’ first on senior night since 2000 and was one that stung a little extra for Blue Tornado head coach Jeff Tarter.
“It hurt [our seniors] bad. I did not want them leaving Ernie Hicks Stadium with an L. That is what gutted me all weekend. It has been a long time since that has ever happened,” Tarter said. “We got out and really went at it in the first half. We just steamrolled right on out of it because we came up tired in the second half. [David Crockett] did a good job coming back. Once they started, we could not stop it.”
The Blue Tornado knows it cannot hang its head on last week’s heartbreaking loss because a tough task presents itself Friday when Richlands makes the 60-mile trip to Bristol.
“Coach Patterson does a really good job. He puts a good product on the field. He has a lot of speed in the Poku brothers, and he has a Division I recruit in Brody Jones at quarterback. There are not many six-foot-four quarterbacks that can run like he does,” Tarter stated. “We have some things to get ready for. I have been really pleased with the preparation this week.”
Derrick Patterson is in his second year at the helm of the Bearcats after a seven-year stint as Holston’s boss. The Bearcats are coming off a 27-14 triumph over Marion where Jones rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the SWD win. Virginia High averages 37.1 points a contest while allowing 21.4 points an outing. The Bearcats hope to find better success against the final of the trio of Tazewell County foes it has faced in 2022. The Bearcats’ only losses this season have been at the hands of Tazewell and Graham.
Behind Dylan Brown (1174 rushing yards, 16 total touchdowns), Richlands still controls its fate regarding the playoff picture. The Blues sit in the eighth and final spot in the VHSL 2D Power Points. To solidify its spot in the playoffs, the Blue Tornado’s task Friday is simple.
“Right now, our situation is we need the ‘W.’ Wise-Central is behind us by a point. If they win and we lose, we will probably get bumped out. Now if we both win, then we are still in. We have sort of got our own destiny in our hands,” Tarter explained. “We have to take care of business. We need a win to perk things up and get everyone’s spirits up. Hopefully, we will be prepared and roll into Bristol and play well.”
