RICHLANDS — The Richlands High School wrestling team has established itself as one of Southwest Virginia’s most competitive squads in recent seasons.
In addition to winning its fourth straight Southwest District team wrestling championship last weekend in a performance that included five individual champions, the Blue Tornado grapplers made history by fielding the SWD’s first female wrestler to win a district title.
Sophomore Kendi Dye is a competitive cheerleader during football season and a soccer player during the spring. In the winter, however, she’s a dedicated grappler — wrestling on the Blue Tornado boys team in preparation for the VHSL Girls Open, which this year will be held at Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Va. on Feb. 24-25. She hopes to bring home a state title this year.
As a rule, boys are stronger than most girls in any given weight class. It’s a challenge that Dye embraces every week wrestling with the Richlands boys team. She reasons that it’ll only make her a more effective wrestler down the road.
“I’ll be wrestling girls and this is all to prepare me to wrestle the girls’ state,” said Dye, who is would like to compete in women’s wrestling at the college level.
If she can make an appearance in the Class 2 state Wrestling Tournament at the Salem Civic Center on Feb. 17-11 — so much the better. She’s a No. 1 seed in today’s Region 2D tournament at Big Stone Gap, Va. If she can finish in the top 3, she’ll qualify for the boys state field. She has already qualified for the Girls Open.
Her Southwest District championship at 120 pounds was historic, but it wasn’t really a surprise.
“My coaches, teammates and I all predicted that I’d win ... I wasn’t worried about it. I was pretty confident going into the tournament. I was just really focused on winning,” said Dye, who did her first wrestling in middle school and basically ‘fell in love’ with the sport.
“She’s a unique young lady,” said Richlands head wrestling coach Frank Daugherty. “She’s super smart and a straight A student. She has a wonderful personality. She is a continual roller coaster of highs and lows throughout her match. I know she frustrates the dickens out of the guys she wrestles. She’s hard to turn. and if they do get her turned she’s really tough to pin,” Daugherty said.
“I think her biggest advantage is her flexibility. She can twist and contort and you wonder how in the world she’s doing it. If it was a guy, he’d be in place. She’s just determined sometimes that she’s not going to get pinned,” Daugherty said.
Dye agrees that flexibility helps to offset the strength differential.
“I think my flexibility has saved me from being pinned many times. Some guys don’t know what to do with me. They’re not used to that and they don’t practice against that,” she said.
Dye knows not to expect any slack from boys wrestlers she encounters, because they so dread the prospect of getting beaten by a girl.
“A lot of guys get made fun of for losing to a girl. Some of them are really shy about it and it catches them off-guard. But others will give it their all so they won’t get made fun of,” she said.
Dye takes her share of lumps wrestling boys during the regular season, but feels that regularly wrestling stronger boys opponents gives her an edge at the the next level when her opponents become female. Not that the girls wrestlers she encounters are pushovers by any means.
“Some of these girls are way tougher than the boys. I’m not going to lie,” she said.
“I feel more anxiety wrestling girls. I really, really don’t want to lose to a girl. I don’t feel that kind of pressure wrestling a guy. If you lose to a guy, it’s like ... oh well. It’s not that bad. If I lose to a girl, it makes it seem worse.”
Today at Union High School, the Blue Tornado is hopeful that it can challenge for a regional team title.
“I like our chances. I think we’re wresting our best right now and kind of peaking at the right time. As a coach you want to be peaking at the end of the season. I think we’ve got a good shot this weekend
Daugherty said Chance Rose (126), Wyatt Spencer (132), Andrew Boyd (144), Kaden Dupree (157), Connor Cole (175) and Parker Boyd (190) have strong chances to win or qualify today.
“Kendi, I think she has a legitimate chance of qualifying for the state as well,” Daugherty said.
“We had nine kids in the (district tournament) and had eight wrestling in the finals. I think we’re pretty ready for this weekend. We’ve had a good week of practice and the kids have worked hard. You could see them get more confident every day,” the Richlands head coach said.
