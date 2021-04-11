RICHLANDS, Va. — Within a span of 24 hours, the Richlands High School football community lost a head coach — and found the man some folks probably think ought the Blue Tornado's next head coach.
Longtime Richlands assistant coach Jeff Tarter's handling of a 11th-hour battlefield promotion following the surprise departure of head coach Thad Wells has boosted Tarter's fan following in Tornado Alley. But the veteran coach and teacher insists he is not looking to take over the program.
In fact, he is probably still on the verge of getting out of coaching altogether.
"I'm an old man. I've been in it 37 years. I'm tired," Tarter said.
The near-upset second half comeback he pulled off on Ridgeview Saturday in Dickenson County doesn't particularly look like the work of a tired, old man. But Tarter expects his time to be stretched pretty thin in the near future.
His oldest son, Will, who was Richlands' Valedictorian in 2020, is engaged in his Rat Year at Virginia Military Institute, where he plays football for the Keydets. After he breaks out of the Rat Line, he hopes to also try out for the VMI baseball team. Bo Tarter— who played his senior season at Richlands this spring — has an offer as a preferred walk on at long snapper at the University of Louisville and is also being heavily recruited by Virginia-Wise.
He sees no way of reconciling his obligation to his family and the obligations that go with being a head coach.
"I've done this for a long time and I'm old school. When I mean old school, you put your heart and your soul and everything into it. If I'm going to watch him play ball on the weekends and watch my other boy play ball, I can't put what I want to put into it. I can't do that to Richlands High School football. I just can't do it," Tarter said.
"We've got some really good young coaches that are there. They're still learning the ropes and they're going to make some mistakes. But they're good quality people and they have the interest of the kids at heart. I think they're going to be in good hands. I do. Richlands football is going to be pretty good next year," he said.
On Wednesday earlier in the week, Tarter was being interviewed by [Richlands High School Principal Kim Ringstaff], who wanted to find out if he still planned to teach school next year in order to get her matrix done for her classes. Giving up coaching duties was already on his mind.
"She thought that I was going to retire from teaching and she called me in and I said, 'Listen,I'm coming back to teach school. I've got two kids in college, I'm a single parent and I've got to work.' I told her at that time I was going to to teach but that I am calling it quits [with coaching] ... It's that time," Tarter said.
Little did he know at that moment that if Saturday really turns out to be his last rodeo — it was going to be his rodeo.
Thad Wells, who'd previously led Blacksburg to a VHSL Class 3 state championship, took the reins of the Blue Tornado program from outgoing head coach Greg Mance in spring of 2020 — just in time for statewide COVID-19 restrictions. The VHSL's limited spring 2021 football season was Wells' first chance to coach Richlands in any conventional sense.
This week he got the biggest job opportunity of his life: to join Bronco Mendenhall's football coaching staff at the University of Virginia. As is the usually the case in such opportunities, he didn't have much time to mull it over.
"Let me put it in perspective. The timing wasn't the greatest, but he had a huge job offer and it's one of those things," said Tarter.
Tarter in no way blames Wells for taking the job. He had long been aware of the younger coach's ambitions to coach at the college level as well the former Richlands player's unusual degree of football intelligence. He remembers taking a younger Wells to a clinic at VMI and before the day was over, Wells had a dry erase pen and was drawing up schemes for none other than veteran head coach Sparky Woods, who was then coaching the Keydets.
"Thad, as far as I'm concerned, is a very brilliant offensive-minded individual. He had this opportunity come up and they wanted him there by Monday. He will be at the University of Virginia on the day after tomorrow starting a new job," Tarter said on Saturday night.
At the same time, Wells' rapid exit put Tarter and his fellow assistants in a bit of a bind.
"It sort of caught us all by surprise. He let the team know and let [Richlands High School Principal Kim Ringstaff] know and they talked and he resigned and Ms. Ringstaff called me and told me she wanted me to take the boys to the ballgame on Saturday. And I said, 'OK.' "
Tarter's official promotion to head coach occurred three hours after football practice on Friday. He went immediately to work assigning the rest of the staff their jobs for Saturday. He had a pretty good idea of who he was working with.
"I basically put everybody in place where they needed to be and let them do their job," Tarter said.
"I always do special teams. Somebody came out to me today and said 'Why are you taping? You're supposed to be the head coach!' I just told them I was going to do what I've always done — get them all ready to play. We weren't going to change anything," he said.
Saturday's first half at Ridgeview started out like it was going to be an unmitigated disaster. The Wolfpack led 28-0 with three minutes remaining in the second quarter. Quarterback Gavin Cox led the Blues on a scoring drive capped by his own 3-yard TD crash to end the drought and give the trailing visitors a ray of hope.
"We scored right before the half, which was tremendous because we needed a little bit of momentum," said Tarter, who doesn't recall halftime adjustments having been anything out of the ordinary.
"It's one of those things where you go in and just flat tell the kids, 'Look, we made a lot of mistakes in the first half. We've got to get after it in the second half.' We talked about the things we needed to do, but it was really just us taking a look at each other," he said.
"It was our seniors' last ballgame and they did a tremendous job rallying around the situation. They had a few bumps and we didn't get things done in the first half but we went in and made some corrections at halftime and came back out. As far as I'm concerned we played old-time Richlands football in the second half," Tarter said.
Ridgeview initiated scoring in the third quarter with a 24-yard field goal. Then the Blues defense clamped down and Richlands offense began its steep, rapid climb out of the dark pit the Tornado put itself in.
Affirmation that Tarter was absolutely correct in sticking to his knitting were the two consecutive onsides kicks the Blue Tornado special teams successfully executed and recovered — both of which led to touchdowns that compounded Richlands' comeback surge in the second half.
"I looked at them and said, we've got nothing to lose. Let's get after it. Noah Spencer recovered the onside ... that got it fired up and we went down and scored again. We came back out and I said, 'Listen. That wind is blowing so hard ... let's hang one up and see what happens.' So [kicker Isaiah Bandy] hung up a kick across the field ... it looked like it was going to go completely out of bounds ... but it dropped and hit the ground. When it did, Evan McNerlin scooped it up and we had the ball again. Then we went down and scored again — and we'd closed the gap tremendously," Tarter said.
Tarter said he should have gone for a field goal on Richlands' subsequent possession but instead went for it and turned it over. Ironically, the Blues scored on their subsequent possession to lead 34-31.
"Their stud horse scored with about five minutes to go in the ballgame. We stopped them again and got the ball back with just a minute or so left on the clock. We had the chance. We had a chance all the way to the end. We fought like crazy and lost 38-34," he said.
"But the thing is, after that 42-0 butt-kicking we took last week at Radford, my seniors left with a good feeling. Not the greatest of feelings ... but they battled to the end, which was a big-time improvement. And the younger kids that are coming up have something to build on. I don't like losing a ballgame no matter what, but it was a daggone big improvement," he said.
Tarter has been on board for a lot of great Richlands football games over the years. But he is definitely going to remember this one.
"It's been a wild week to say the least. We've been on a roller coaster ride and it ended with a roller coaster ball game," said Tarter.
" It was a great team effort. After my one-game debut, I can come home and sleep better tonight!" he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.