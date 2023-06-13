RICHLANDS, Va. — Freshman year of high school is a transition many teenagers make each fall. It is often met with uncertainty, anxiousness or simply just trying to fit in. Historically, when it comes to varsity athletics, freshmen are just fortunate to be listed on varsity rosters.
Richlands’ freshman tennis star Jack Clem is not your stereotypical 14-year-old.
Clem made that emphatically clear Saturday when he defeated Glenvar’s Alec McIwain 6-2, 6-0 at Virginia Tech’s Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center for the VHSL Class 2 state singles championship.
Clem cemented his name into Blue Tornado folklore as he became the first student-athlete from Richlands to win a state championship in tennis. Before Saturday, the Richlands girl’s tennis program had grabbed silver with Trista McGlothlin in 2001 and Myra Stevenson in 1992. The 1991 Blue Tornado tennis squad were also the state runner ups under the guidance of the late James Debord.
Being the first tennis state champion at Richlands is something that means a lot to the freshman racketeer.
“It is really cool winning for the school and the people in Richlands,” Clem said. “Winning for the [Town] of Richlands is a really great feeling. Going into [the match], I was really focused on really playing my game and not trying to do anything that was going to throw me off. I was really trying to keep my nerves down.”
If nerves were a factor for Clem, the scoreboard and pace of the match never showed any indication of such.
“In that second set, I was really not letting off. I knew that if I would have let [McIwain] get a game, it would have gotten his confidence up,” said Clem, who also plays basketball for the Blue Tornado. “He would have started going and then maybe I would have fallen behind. I was just trying to stay on the gas pedal and not change anything about my approach and play the same way the entire time.”
Not changing his approach was a smart move for Clem. The Richlands freshman finished his state championship campaign undefeated after winning the Southwest District singles championship and the Class 2D region championship before defeating Bruton’s Simpiwhe Matabini 6-0, 6-0 in the VHSL Class 2 State Singles semifinals.
In addition to Clem’s success in singles, he also won the Southwest District doubles championship with his ninth-grade classmate Cooper Hurst. The freshman duo fell to eventual doubles state champions Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin from John Battle in the Region 2D finals.
Clem’s success does not come as a surprise to anyone who has followed the court star’s youthful career.
“When I first saw Jack and his dad, Shane Clem, I was in high school. I would be practicing at RHS and would see this man bring his son to the court,” said first year Richlands head coach Rees Bowen. “All I could think at the time was, ‘When this kid is my age, he is going to be the real deal.’”
The Blues standout tennis star was very quick to thank his father and coaches in the short hours after he took his claim atop the Commonwealth.
“My dad played—I did what he couldn’t. I was really happy about that,” Clem laughed. “My dad was the first one to get me into tennis. I have been playing tennis since I could really walk. He got a racket into my hand as soon as he could. I was hitting with him up until I was 11 or 12. Then, I started going to clinics and now I am with David Poole (a local tennis professional out of Abingdon and Bristol).”
Bowen knew that Clem had the potential to make 2023 a season to remember in the very early stages of both his and Clem’s inaugural season for the Blues.
“The first day I hit with [Jack], I knew he had a chance. He is so talented with a drive to win. He also has a fantastic work ethic which definitely helps,” said Bowen, who played tennis at Richlands from 2010-2013. “Jack has an extreme level of skill and confidence that really gives him an edge when he’s out there on the court. I couldn’t have imagined it playing out like this. He is such a deserving young man.”
Clem knows that he will have a target on his back during his sophomore campaign as the reigning state champion.
“I am going to work harder. I am going to have a target on my back. I am going to put more work in. I am not going to take a break,” Clem stated. “You cannot take breaks. For me, tennis is year-round. I am just going to keep trying to get better to better my chances of winning it next year.”
However, the fact that he is forever a state champion did not settle in with him until he was on Route 460 West between Blacksburg and Richlands.
“On the drive back home, I was like ‘dang, I am a state champion man. This is pretty cool,’” Clem said. “Seeing all the support that everybody brought down to Blacksburg from Richlands. It feels great to bring a championship—I know I have said that—but it really feels great to bring a championship to Richlands.”
Clem had thought that this outcome had potential, but it is one he would have had a hard time believing a few months ago.
“Honestly, I was just trying to take it one step at a time. I thought I had a chance, but I was like ‘hey, if you don’t, you’re a freshman, you still have your whole high school career,’” Clem noted. “If you would have told me at the very start of the year that I was going to be a state champion, I would have been like, ‘man, you are crazy.’”
Bowen, the Blue Tornado boss, stated what was on the hearts of everyone in Richlands after Clem’s victory.
“I am so proud of Jack and to be a part of this historic season. There will be many more to follow,” Bowen said. “After he had won, I was so excited for him. He’s worked so hard leading up to and throughout this season. No one deserved this more than he did. I am so proud of everything he has accomplished this season.”
