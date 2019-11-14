RICHLANDS, Va. — Losing the first two games of the regular season was not how Richlands High football wanted to start but it bounced back to be the fifth seed in the Region 2D playoffs and head to Central High tonight for the first round.
The Blue Tornado have won five of their last six and look like a different football team than they did in August.
“Looking at our football team from where we started to now it’s not the same football team and that’s what you look for as a coach, you want to improve each week and we’ve had some kids step up late and play some really good football,” Richlands head coach Greg Mance said.
It is the 19th straight trip to the playoffs for Richlands (6-4) under Mance and the third ever meeting with Central-Wise (8-2) which opened in 2011.
The key for the Blue Tornado will be stopping the Warriors Wing-T offense that is scoring 39 points a game with all the misdirection they have.
There are four different running backs for Central that the Richlands defense has to stop and the Warriors use that to their advantage with constant misdirection.
“If you don’t read you’re keys you’re going to be outnumbered at the point of attack and then they run reverses and they’re pulling right, they’re pulling left and the ball starts right and ends up going left,” Mance said.
Being disciplined will be essential for the Blue Tornado defense in solely focusing on their responsibility and not letting their eyes wander into the backfield which could open up room for big plays. The Warriors don’t pass very often but when they do it is when teams worry too much about stopping the rushing attack that there is a wide open player downfield.
“You just got to stay home and play your assignments, we can’t give up big plays. They’re a big play team, every time we put the tape in and watch them against somebody they’re making a big play,” Mance said.
Standing out on defense for Richlands has been nose tackle Ethan Phipps with his ability to break into the backfield. Every down will be cruel for Phipps and the defense to make a stop but especially third downs to send the Central time-consuming offense to the sidelines.
“If they convert on third downs we’re not going to touch the ball very much and time of possession is going to swing heavily in their favor,” Mance said.
On the offensive side for Richlands Sage Webb has continually showed his talent at receiver, running back and on special teams.
“He’s a playmaker and he’s one of those guys you call an x-factor. He does things you can’t coach and you just scratch your head and say ‘wow’,” Mance said.
Getting him the ball was difficult early in the season but the Blue Tornado coaching staff has been getting him time at running back where teams can’t double-cover him like they do on the outside.
The speed of Webb is a good complement running the ball to the power running of Logan Steele who has found his rhythm.
In his first year at quarterback Cade Simmons has shown off his dual-threat ability with 12 passing touchdowns and 12 on the ground. He has also thrown for over 1,300 yards to a collection of receivers led by Webb.
Early in the year Richlands lost to Gate City and Union while Central has beaten both those teams in the last four weeks but was blown out by Abingdon which the Blue Tornado beat.
