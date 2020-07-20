RICHLANDS, Va. — When the Richlands High football team began its workouts on July 8 it did not know whether the season would start on time, be delayed or not even be played this fall.
The announcement last Wednesday by the Virginia High School League enlightened everyone: none of the three options it will be voting on include football games this fall.
As far as Richlands head football coach Thad Wells is concerned, it’s good to have clarity.
“It’s nice to know what the exact plan is and the way we’re approaching it is just the fact if you look at how the months lineup this is essentially January if we’re to play in March so we’ve got that many months,” Wells said.
The three options include: 1) holding the lower-risk sports in the fall while canceling the others like football; 2) flipping the fall and spring sports seasons seasons and 3) condensing all three seasons into a seven-month period.
The second and third options are the only ones that include football, in both cases placing the sport in the spring after a month’s preparation in February. Both options give Wells a full offseason before his first live game as Richlands head coach.
“Being the first year back home, it gives us more time to prepare. So we’re looking at the positives of this and just doing what we can to keep our kids motivated for seven more months — and then also get better,” Wells said.
Wells is not expecting there to be any high school sports before December as the coronavirus pandemic hopefully gets dealt with. But he is happy that there is still the option for football to be played this academic year.
“I really don’t think they’re will be any sports this fall. I think it will be option three on that thing and everything will get pushed to the spring,” Wells said. “We obviously would rather have a season than not, so the fact that’s still on the table is hopeful.”
The VHSL says all other fall sports except lacrosse are low or moderate contact risks so they could be played in the fall instead of football under the current guidelines.
Even though they have less contact, there is a lot of time players spend in the close proximity of others in dugouts or on the field that could pose risks.
“If you can’t play football because of contact you can’t play soccer because of contact You’re still going to be getting close to each other,” Wells said. “If you look at Billy Haun’s remarks from the VHSL it looks to me like option three is what’s getting pushed.”
Haun, the VHSL Executive Director, said in the press release Wednesday that they are looking to open sports in a “safe and reasonable way.”
That third option would have practices for football and other fall sports begin February 15 with the first games allowed to take place March 1.
The season would end May 1 giving there enough time for nine weeks of games.
“They’ve got decisions to make. They can either let us play a short season with like a three-game playoff or something like that or they just play a regular season nine games and that’s it,” Wells said.
Even if it is decided that there will be playoffs, Wells does not expect to see a state championship game take place.
“I don’t think you’ll see a statewide playoff, I think it would either the state would be split or there would be regions only,” Wells said.
For most smaller schools like Richlands many athletes play multiple sports and if all three seasons are condensed into a seven-month period beginning in December there ill be no time off.
There already is very little time between seasons for multi-sport athletes Wells argues as when one sport ends they move on to the next one.
“In a normal situation our kids are playing sports long if you’re a multi-sport athlete so your playing a long football season and then you’re getting right into a long basketball season and then you’re getting right into a long whatever season you play,” Wells said.
The players will have almost a nine-month break from the time when sports stopped to games being played. In addition, all seasons be shorter than usual, making it easier to transition from one to the next.
“It’s going to be easier on the kids no matter what because it’s shorter seasons all together. And they’re getting the longest break they’ve ever had in terms of competition,” Wells said.
The long break between being able to hold workouts as a team wore on the players mentally. Having their season pushed back is difficult but better than having it canceled.
“It just can be tough mentally for the players being secluded, alone and out of school for so long. But then having to push something off they love again ... it’s tough mentally,” Wells said.
Since being hired in March Wells has focused on the mental side of the Blue Tornado. Hopefully this will better equip them to face the challenges that occur and help them to make good decisions on and off the field.
“You’re going to have adversity no matter what, that’s just life,” Wells said. “Unless you literally sit in a bubble and do nothing all day, you are going to have adversity in life.”
