RICHLANDS, Va. — There are 40 high school football coaches in Virginia that have won 200 or more games. One more will be added this year — Richlands’ Greg Mance.
Mance ended last season with 199 career wins and should easily pass that mark this season, but right now he is not focusing on the personal achievement.
“One day I’ll look back and it’ll be nice but right now we’re wanting to be 1-0. That’s all that matters to me is Gate City and we’re trying our best to improve every practice and and I’m just excited about this coming season,” Mance said.
The players are aware of the impending achievement for Mance and happy to be a part of it while making this season a special one for him and the team.
“I think it will be great to be part of that for him, he’s had such an amazing career and to be on the team that got 200 wins for him I think that would be really special, we want to get that for him,” senior left tackle and defensive tackle Luke Martin said.
“That would be a great way for us and my senior class to go out, get him his 200th win and have a great season, make it to a state championship, get a ring,” senior kicker and punter Levi Forrest said.
Already in the thick of practice Mance is happy with the number of players he has this season on the gridiron.
“Great numbers and we’re very excited about it. We had upwards of ninety in summer workouts and different times so we’re happy with 86 at this point of the season and excited about the team,” Mance said.
The Richlands depth chart for the start of the season lists seniors as starters for all but two positions on offense and seven positions on defense. They will be counted on to provide experience and
The offensive line will be a strength for the Blue Tornado with five seniors starting and four of them returning starters. They will be key for the success of the running game that Mance is planning on leaning on more this year than in the past few years.
Last year they had an 8-5 record losing in the Region 2D final against eventual state champions Graham.
The seniors want to go out doing what only two Richlands teams have done, win a state championship.
“Everybody is super determined, this will be my fourth year and this is the hungriest team I have seen, they want it more than anybody else does,” Martin said.
That hunger to succeed will be necessary for the Blue Tornado with a tough schedule once again. Mance likes to schedule good opponents so that the fans can see good football being played.
The main task for Mance before the first game will be deciding which of senior Cade Simmons and sophomore Gavin Cox will replace the graduated Race Moir at quarterback.
“We got five tough regular season games before districts and so somebody will step up to the front, take charge and lead us but we got two good ones and you need two the way we play. Both of them are going to play,” Mance said.
With the leadership and ability to run Simmons is just ahead of Cox at this point but it will come down to who performs better in the scrimmages before the regular season starts.
Mance knows that his team has the talent to improve on last year, but just like he is doing not focus on anything past the season opener against Gate City.
“We got a lot of ability and talent, its just a matter if we can put it together and take care of the football,” Mance said.
