RICHLANDS, Va. — After 23 seasons, 205 wins, a dozen Southwest District championships, 19 consecutive playoff appearances, five VHSL state championship game appearances and a state title, nobody can say Richlands head football coach Greg Mance failed to give the Blue Tornado gridiron program his very best efforts.
Now that he is literally headed for sunnier shores, nobody should expect any less of him in the future.
On Monday night it became official: Mance is retiring this spring in order to accept the head football coaching post at Loris High School in Loris, S.C. The school is located about 30 minutes away from Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Mance is one of two head football coaching appointments approved by the Lorry County Board of Education on Monday night, the other being Ben Hampton of North Rowan, N.C., who was approved to take over at Socastee High School.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Southwest District’s winningest active head football coach finally broke his enlightened silence regarding a rumor that had been flying since the unconfirmed story leaked onto the internet last week.
“It’s a great opportunity for me and my family. I’ve been blessed. I’ve been head football coach at the best place to coach in Virginia. We have a great facility and a great fan base, great people and great kids who have worked their butts off that I’m really going to miss. But I think that it’s time for a change,” said Mance, who expects to officially retire sometime in April in order to begin spring practice at Loris.
“I’m 56 years old and I’m not going to get too many opportunities to do something. The Myrtle Beach job opened up and I’ve always loved Myrtle Beach. I’ve gone on vacations there for, like, 40 years and it’s a place I love. They have lots of golf courses and I love to play golf,” he said.
He’s not just there for the golf. He’s there for the football. After five straight losing seasons, Loris is an underperforming program in an area that is otherwise a hotbed of potential.
“The opportunity to coach football in the Myrtle Beach area is a dream come true. Horry County is probably one of the best counties in the state. Last year, out of six county schools they had one state champion, one state runner up and one state semifinalist. The year before they had two state champions. It’s a great area for high school football,” Mance said.
When the story leaked last week, Mance confidentially talked to his players individually and in the classroom about his job opportunity in South Carolina.
“I just told them that it was a great opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. I teared up and they teared up. It was a sad day,” Mance said. “It’s going to break my heart to leave Richlands. It’s been home to me and the fans have been great and the kids have been great. You couldn’t find a nicer place to work and it’s hard to leave. But if I don’t do it now, I don’t think I’ll have this opportunity again.”
Mance has yet to sort out what coaches currently at Loris would like to join his new staff. He doesn’t know what positions might open up, but he hasn’t ruled out bringing one or two current Blue Tornado staffers with him to South Carolina, if possible.
Meanwhile, the head coaching position Mance is vacating should remain an attractive job opportunity. He’s leaving things in great shape.
“Next year will be the best team we’ve had since the 2016 team that beat Stuarts Draft and got beat for the state title. It’s going to be a really good group of seniors,” Mance said.
“We’ll have a quarterback who’s 6-6 and 250. He can throw it. We’ve got probably the best wide receiver in the state of Virginia in Sage Webb. We’ve got a nucleus of kids who are sophomores and juniors that have played a lot of football.
“They’re really working hard in the weight room. So whoever takes it over for next year has a chance to do something special,” he said.
Contact sports@bdtonline.com
