Long time Richlands High School head football Coach Greg Mance might soon be giving up the mountains for the ocean and coast.
Mance, who has coached the Blue Tornado football program since 1997, has been linked to a head coaching opening at Loris High School in Loris, S.C. according to a report in myhorrynews.com which appeared online earlier this week.
Mance is one of two coaching candidates mentioned in the story, which also cited North Rowan, N.C. head coach Ben Hampton as the heir apparent to the head coaching job at Socastee High School. Both schools are located near the popular beach resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Neither appointment has been finalized as of today since the names will not be submitted to the Horry County Board of Education for approval until Monday night.
If hired at Loris, the 56-year-old Mance would replace outgoing head football coach Jamie Snider, who posted a 55-47 record over nine seasons and who most recently coached the Lions to five consecutive losing seasons.
During his tenure at Richlands, Mance developed a reputation for excellence in his profession that was tested early in duels with Southwest Virginia non-district powerhouses that were coached by VHSL Hall of Famers.
Mance has put together 205 career victories with the Blue Tornado, leading Richlands to five state championship game appearances, including a state title in 2006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.