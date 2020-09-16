PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. — Grant McCall of Richlands, Va. won the 10-11 Year Old Age Group of the National Junior Golf Association champions tournament at the True Blue Golf Course in Pawley’s Island September 5-7.
McCall, who was a regular fixture of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour this past summer, shot a three-day score of 214. It was not only the lowest combined score of his age group, but the lowest of the entire tournament field, which included golfers ranging in age from seven years old to 18.
McCall shot an opening round 76, giving him a 1-shot lead in his age group headed into the second round.
He turned in a second round 69, putting him in the running for the best overall award. He duplicated that feat in his third and final round. In spite of a bogey on Hole 18, McCall won the overall award by four strokes.
It was the youngster’s first three-day, 54-hole event.
In addition to the NJGA and BRJGT, McCall also played in the Sneds Tour and the VSGA Tour this season.
McCall is the younger brother of former Richlands girls basketball standout Brittany Allen, who went on to college careers at Radford University and Hawaii Pacific.
He is a sixth-grader at Richlands Middle School.
Warren aces on her way to Princeton Elks Ladies Club championship win
PRINCETON — Sarah Warren of Princeton won the Ladie’s Club Championship at the Princeton Elks Golf Course on Tuesday.
Along the way, she hit her first career hole-in-one.
Warren collected her ace on Hole No 3, making the 106-yard shot from the red tees, using a 7-iron.
Mary Faulds, Caroline Truman and Tina Morefield witnessed the feat. Warren turned in a score of 89 for the win.
WVGA Four Ball wrapped up
DANIELS — The 2020 West Virginia Four Ball concluded Sunday where the defending champions Pat Carter of Huntington and Sam O’Dell of Hurricane, defended their 2019 title with a winning score of -18.
Carter and O’Dell began the day one stoke back of Steve Fox of Huntington and Noah Mullens of Milton, Carter got the team off to a fast start with birdies on 1 and 5 then made birdie on #6 to tie Fox and Mullens at -13 for the championship.
Carter and Mullens matched birdies on #8 then Carter birided #9 for his fifth birdie of the round to give the team a one stroke victory.
Carter and Fox matched birdies on #12, then Carter hit it close on 15 to make birdie for a two stroke lead and O’Dell birded 16 to give them a three stroke lead en route to their 3 stroke victory over Fox and Mullens.
Philip Reale and Jess Ferrell finished in 3rd place. The championship was flighted after the first round and Jonathan Clark and Brian Washburn of Hurricane won the 2nd flight, and David Scragg and Mitch Hoffman both of Poca won the 1st flight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.