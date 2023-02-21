RICHLANDS — The Southwest District champion Richlands girls basketball team stands to carry a home floor advantage all the way to the regional finals in the Region 2D girls tournament bracket, which tips off tonight at Richlands Middle School.
The Lady Blue Tornado (21-1) take on the Union Lady Bears tonight in Richlands.
Tazewell travels to Norton, Va. to face Wise-Central, Ridgeview travels to Marion to face the Scarlet Hurricane and Virginia High travels to take on Gate City.
The Graham boys basketball team, which fell to Virginia High 67-62 in the district tournament championship game on Saturday, opens at home as the No. 2 seed at 6 p.m Wednesday night, hosting the Union Bears at Graham Middle.
School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.