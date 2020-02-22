LEBANON, Va. — The Blue Tornado had some opportunities, but they couldn’t convert. In consolation play at Charles C. Long Gymnasium, Virginia High grabbed third place in the Southwest District tournament by defeating Richlands 44-34.
Trailing by 10 going to the fourth frame, the Blues stepped up their defense and held Virginia High without a bucket for over five minutes.
“The problem was, we couldn’t score either,” Richlands coach Aaron Lowe said. “It’s unfortunate. I thought the girls played hard, we did some good things at times, but we just had trouble scoring. Bottom line, we just couldn’t get it done.”
Both teams started slowly and had problems getting the ball in the basket. Richlands (11-14) definitely had some long scoring droughts. Gillian Guerriero canned a trey from the wing to put the Blues up 18-15 with 4:34 to play in the first half. They wouldn’t score again, Virginia High (16-9) went on a 6-0 spurt to take a 21-18 lead at the half.
Richlands missed their first nine shots in the third quarter and the Bearcats began to pull away. Dianna Spence hit two of her four 3-pointers, as they outscored Richlands 12-5 to gain a 33-23 advantage going to the fourth frame.
“I think it was too early for us, we’re not used to playing at 4:30,” said Virginia High coach Kevin Timmons. “We showed a little rust, but I’m glad we got it going. We didn’t play great, but we did enough to get a win. I don’t believe in a pretty loss. All in all, it was a gritty win. We had to tough it out.”
The Bearcats had five turnovers, their first seven possessions in the fourth but it resulted in zero points for the Blue Tornado. Alyssa Lee hit a couple of foul shots to get the lid off the basket for the Blues with 2:23 left in the game but it was too late.
“We struggled from the line, I think we made five free throws the whole game,” Lowe said. “No excuses, but we didn’t get to practice yesterday. We just didn’t get it done and that’s on me.”
Lauren Earls led Richlands with a game-high 13 points.
Spence (12 points), Maria Wilson (12 points), and Ale Sydnor (10 points) led the Bearcats.
The season is not over for the Tornado. They will face the Mountain 7 district’s top-seed, Ridgeview.
“We’ve played them twice already,” Lowe said. “We know what they have, we have to show up and play. This time of year, you have to be ready to go.”
