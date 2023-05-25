RICHLANDS — Addy-Lane Queen scored two goals in the first half and the Richlands girls soccer team held onto its lead and eliminated visiting John Battle 2-0 in opening round action of the Region 2D girls soccer tournament at Ernie Hicks Stadium, on Wednesday night.
The game was played a day early by mutual agreement between the two programs in order to avoid a scheduling conflict with another unspecified event.
The Lady Blue Tornado will advance to Tuesday’s Region 2D semifinal round at Central Wise in Norton, Va., where they’ll face the winner of tonight’s 5 p.m. match between Mountain District top seed Central Wise and Tazewell.
