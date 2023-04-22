BLUEFIELD — Ben Brown’s debut season as Richland’s head baseball coach has had some disappointments, but Friday night’s opening game of the Coppinger Invitational baseball tournament at Bowen Field wasn’t one of them.
The Blue Tornado (3-9) generated seven hits while four Richlands pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts to edge PikeView 6-5.
The Panthers (12-5), who had seven hits of their own, was a quality win for a struggling Richlands squad that recently let Virginia High get off the hook in a Southwest District tilt,
“Any win for us right now is a quality win for us, the way we’re going,” said Brown. “We had a couple injuries this past week that were big blows to our starters. Our ace got hurt and will be out for two weeks. It wasn’t pretty tonight but we got one in the win column.”
Getting a close win was also a confidence builder, he said. The Bearcats game was a case of not quite knowing how to win. Friday’s victory was a case of learning how, he said.
Parker Lowe led the Blue Tornado lineup, going 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. CJ Earles had a hit and an RBI and Levi White went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Nathan Riffe went the distance for the Panthers, striking out seven and walking three. Only two of the seven runs he allowed were earned.
Samuel Lyle went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for PikeView, which will play Woodrow Wilson today in a 3:30 p.m. pool play game at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton.
Richlands will advance to today’s 3:30 p.m. game with Graham at Bowen field. The two teams have split on the regular season so far.
The G-Men fell 10-0 to Woodrow in an abbreviated shutout at Hunnicutt Field, on Friday.
Connor Mollohan struck out six and walked one for the Flying Eagles as he tossed a two-hitter for five frames. Jackson Gambrell went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for WW. Blake Stratton went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
In the Bowen Field nightcap, Marion pitcher Cater Sayers confounded the Bluefield lineup en route to presiding over a 14-1 opening night victory.
Sayers confined the Beavers to three hits, striking out six and walking one over his five-inning shift.
Bluefield’s Davis Rockness got rocked by 10 Scarlet Hurricane hits. Marion’s Brady Roberts went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Only seven of the runs scored against Rockness were earned.
The Beavers, who are slated to play Tazewell at Bowen today at 6 p.m., got a 2-for-2 showing from Caleb Fuller.
Marion is slated to face Princeton at 6 p.m. at Hunnicutt Field today. The results of the Tigers’ opening night game with Tazewell had not been reported by presstime on Friday.
