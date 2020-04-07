RICHLANDS, Va. — The success of the 2019 Richlands High boys soccer team led the team into uncharted waters and the 2020 team looked to build on that.
Despite losing a number of key players, the Blue Tornado returned 14 players who had higher goals for this season.
“We lost a few key players but the returners that we had, those kids during practices and everything they were stepping up, being leaders so I feel it was going to be a great year for us,” head coach Morgan Lloyd said.
After being an assistant coach for the past two seasons, Lloyd took charge of the program for this year after acting head coach Rick Vencill stepped down. It looked like a good time to take the reins. The Blue Tornado was coming off its first Southwest District tournament title, first win in the Region tournament and first appearance in the state tournament.
Lloyd and the players were looking to build on the momentum that the success generated, but the regular season has since been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“That took a lot of momentum away but I’ve been talking to a lot of the players and they’re still hopeful,” Lloyd said.
There is a slim chance that games could be played but that would happen in the summer with rule changes from the Virginia High School League.
After the loss in the state quarterfinals last year the Richlands coaching staff wanted the players to use it as motivation for all the work they had to do before this season.
“We talked about it at the end of last year after our Martinsville game, saying ‘this is the first time we’ve done this in our history for the boys soccer team, we can go further next year if we put our minds to it, put in the work and effort,’” Lloyd said.
The initial announcement by the VHSL pushing back the first date for games from March 14 to March 28 gave the Blue Tornado hope that an abbreviated season could be played.
“When the VHSL and the Governor came in and closed for two weeks we said we’ll take the two weeks, we’ll re-assess, we’ll see what happens and we were thinking we may get to play a little something,” Lloyd said.
The announcement of schools being closed for the rest of the school year and the cancellation of the regular season doesn’t give Lloyd much hope that games will be played.
“Now where school is closed for the rest of the year it doesn’t look like we’ll get to play this year,” Lloyd said.
The Blue Tornado were going to have to replace Connor Vencill — son of the former head coach — who was named to the all-state first team last year along with being the Region 2D Player of the Year. Defender Jay Fuller and midfielder Ryan Lawson also graduated.
“As a coach and this year was my first year so I was really nervous about how were we going to overcome this but we turned around and I saw during practice a lot of these players stepping up and taking on these leadership roles and pushing the team and making them better,” Lloyd said.
The strength of the team was again with the attackers as Levi Forrest returned for his senior season after being on the all-state second team last year. Junior Ethan Shreve continued to get better.
Still a young team with only four seniors, most of the Blue Tornado will at least be able to play next year.
“Except for the four that aren’t coming back, the rest of them know they’ve got next year and the year after to keep playing so they’re hopeful. But it still hurts,” Lloyd said.
