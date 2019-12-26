WISE, Va. – The Richlands Blue Tornado withstood a fast start by the Rye Cove Eagles and then rolled to an impressive 80-44 victory. Richlands knocked the Eagles to the consolation bracket in opening round play in the Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center on Thursday afternoon.
“It’s a big win for us,” said Richland’s junior Cade Berry. “If you don’t win the first one, you can’t advance to the championship. It was just a good team win.”
It was a balanced offensive attack for the Tornado. Luke Wess (14 points), Ethan Shreve (11 points) and Berry (10 points) were scoring leaders and all 11 players on the roster scored.
“The whole team is very unselfish,” Berry said. “We love passing the ball around and getting people open.”
Rye Cove (4-2) hit six of their first eight shots to roll out to a quick 14-7 advantage. But they cooled off considerably after the opening onslaught. The Blues closed the quarter on a 16-4 run to go up 23-19 after eight minutes of play.
“Rye Cove made some shots, they banked in a couple 3s,” Richlands coach Fred Phillips said. “We didn’t panic. My bunch has been through a lot of games, if we’re up or down it doesn’t faze them. It was a sluggish start but then we got it rolling in the second quarter.”
Ethan Chavez hit a couple foul shots to pull the Eagles within two at the start of the second. They would get no closer. Richlands tenacious defense held them scoreless over five minutes, as they went on an 18-0 run. The Blue held a 49-25 lead at intermission.
“We play a different kind of zone defense,” stated Phillips. “A lot of people when they hear zone, think you just stand around but we’re very active. We throw a lot of bodies at you, we hope our 10 (players) is going to be better than your 10.”
Richlands (3-2) forced 22 turnovers. The lead was extended to more than 30 points in the fourth quarter and the clock ran continuously. Bryson Richardson had five steals to lead the Blues defense.
“That was definitely the most physical bunch we’ve played so far,” Rye Cove coach Michael Paul Berry said. “They got us out of rhythm. Richlands is very deep and well-coached. They just kept coming in waves and we didn’t have an answer. My kids played hard, hopefully we’ll learn from it, grow and come back better tomorrow.”
Chavez and Mason Hardin led the Eagles with 14 points each. Rye Cove only made 35 percent of their shots from the floor.
Richlands held a 33-29 rebounding edge and shot a blazing 53 percent, making 31-of-58 shots.
The Blues will play Honaker today at 5:30 in the tournament quarterfinals.
“They have one of the most prolific scorers in southwest Virginia in Grayson Honaker,” stated Phillips. “He just set a state record for 3s. We’re looking forward to it, we’ll take the challenge.”
Richlands 80, Rye Cove 44
RYE COVE (44)
Baker 2 0-1 4, Barnette 0 0-1 0, Chavez 6 2-3 14, Haines 0 0-0 0, Rhoton 2 2-4 7, Chapman 0 0-0 0, Hardin 1 0-0 2, Jessee 1 0-0 3, Dockery 0 0-0 0, Hardin 5 1-1 14. Totals 17 5-9 44.
RICHLANDS (80)
Webb 3 0-0 6, D. Simmons 3 0-0 6 C. Simmons 4 0-0 8 Richardson 1 0-0 2, Berry 2 6-8 10, Wess 6 2-4 14, Woodson 1 0-0 3, Shreve 4 2-2 11, Medley 2 2-2 6, Stillwell 2 1-2 5, Holmes 3 3-3 9. Totals 31 12-15 80.
Rye Cove 19 6 11 8 — 44
Richlands 23 26 11 20 — 80
3-point goals – Rye Cove 5 (Rhoton 1, Jessee 1, Hardin 3), Richlands 6 (Wess 2, Woodson 1, Shreve 3). Total fouls – Rye Cove 8, Richlands 16. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none.
Lee High 55, Grundy 54
The Golden Wave suffered their first loss of the season in another opening round contest. Jacob Whitaker hit the tying and go-ahead free throws with 25.1 seconds remaining as the Generals rallied for a 55-54 victory.
“I was a little nervous,” first-year Lee High coach Kevon Honeycutt said. “These guys have hit big shots throughout the year. These guys have responded every game we’ve played.”
Grundy (4-1) had two possessions with a chance to take the lead but couldn’t convert.
“Lee High whipped us in the fourth quarter,” said Grundy coach Dr. Brian Looney. “We didn’t make out shots at the end.”
The Golden Wave could never put the Generals away. They would go up double-digits throughout the game, only to have Lee High claw their way back into it.
“At one time in the third quarter we had an 11-point lead,” Looney said.
“A couple buckets, a couple turnovers went their way and they were right back in it. We have to get better at closing out teams, it’s part of the process. Hopefully we can learn from this and get a little better at it.”
Whitaker had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Lee High. Logan Grace (16 points) and Dylan Fannon (11 points) were also a factor.
Although a loss, it was a huge game for Grundy post Cade Looney. He posted a triple-double with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 blocks. The 11 blocks were a tournament record.
The Golden Wave will play in a consolation contest on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Lee High 55, Grundy 54
GRUNDY (54)
Cole 1 1-2 3, Thacker 0 0-0 0, Oygard 3 0-0 6, McCoy 6 2-2 16, Keene 1 3-4 5, Hawks 0 0-0 0, Meadows 0 1-2 1, Looney 6 11-11 23. Totals 17 18-21 54.
LEE HIGH (55)
Collier 2 0-0 5, Bundy 1 1-3 4, Tabor 1 2-2 4, T. Fannon 1 2-2 4, J. Fannon 0 0-0 0, Whitaker 4 3-3 11, Grace 7 2-2 16. Totals 20 13-16 55.
Grundy 19 15 13 7 — 54
Lee High 13 16 11 15 — 55
3-point goals – Grundy 2 (McCoy 2), Lee High 2 (Collier 1, Bundy 1). Total fouls – Grundy 15, Lee High 15. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none.
Contact sports@bdtonline.com
