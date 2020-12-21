RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands boys basketball team had three players record double-doubles and the Blue Tornado collected a 61-49 Southwest District victory over Virginia High in a mutual season opener at Richlands Middle School, on Monday night.
Cade Berry led all scorers with 19 points, pulling down 13 rebounds. Logan Stillwell scored 18 points, coralling 11 rebounds and blocking seven shots. Luke Wess scored 14 points while grabbing 13 boards. Sage Webb distributed 10 assists for the Blue Tornado (1-0, 1-0).
Richlands out-rebounded the Bearcats 48-31.
Dalton scored 15 points to pace Virginia High (0-1, 0-1) Jean Mulumba fired up 14.
The Lady Bearcats prevailed, 57-39 over the Richlands girls in Bristol.
The Richlands boys play Tazewell at home on Dec. 30.
Richlands 61, Virginia High 49
VIRGINIA HIGH (0-1, 0-1)
Michael Arena 0 0-0 0, Ethan Scales 2 0-0 5, Dominick North 0 0-0 0, Ajaani Delany 2 0-0 4, Dalton Taylor 6 0-0 15, Aquemini Martin 3 0-0 6, Jean Mulumba 6 2-8 14, Davarion Mozell 2 0-1 5. Totals 20 2-8 49.
RICHLANDS (1-0, 1-0)
Dylan Brown 0 0-0 0, Drew Simmons 0 0-0 0, Lanson Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Sage Webb 1 1-2 3, Cade Berry 7 4-6 19, Luke Wess 3 7-10 14, Ethan Shreve 2 2-2 7, Logan Stillwell 9 0-0 18. 21 14-20 61.
Virginia High 14 19 8 8 — 49
Richlands 10 19 14 18 — 61
3-point goals: Virginia 5 (Scales, Taylor 3, Mozzell), Richland 3 (Berry, Wess, Shreve).
