RICHLANDS — The graduation of Southwest District Player of the Year Cade Simmons left Richlands with a large hole to fill on this year’s roster.
The Blue Tornado, which opens at home against Virginia High tonight, doesn’t expect one player to fill his shoes but a combination of players who can hopefully combine to replace his average of double digits in points and rebounds every game.
“I don’t think one person can do that on this year’s team but I think we could get it covered by numerous players,” said head coach Fred Phillips.
Richlands returns three starters from last year’s SWD runner-up team and they will be part of the core of this year’s team that is small yet strong.
“We don’t have many players but we’ve got a good nucleus,” Phillips said.
This year the Blue Tornado will speed up their offense to better fit the players on the roster. Last year the offense was methodical in getting the ball into the post to Simmons.
“We’ll try to speed it up this year. We’re going to play nine or 10 players, just try to speed the game up as much as we can. Get in a little bit of organized chaos,” Phillips said.
One of the players that will be relied on in the sped up offense is junior Sage Webb who is a Division I prospect in football. The six-foot guard’s best attribute is his speed which has been timed at 4.5 second to run 40 yards and translates onto the basketball court.
“That’s when Sage is at his best going full speed and we couldn’t really do that a lot last year because we wanted to get it inside to our big guy but we’re going to change things,” Phillips said.
Two of the other key players for the Blue Tornado are seniors Cade Berry and Luke Wess who were solid in complementary roles to Simmons last year and now will be asked to be the top scorers. Without much size they will also be key rebounders for the team.
“We’re going to have to get in the high teens from both of them averaging points this year and up there seven or eight rebounds from both of them this year but they’re capable of doing it,” Phillips said.
Phillips sees the team having three great perimeter shooters in Berry, Wess and Ethan Shreve who opponents are going to have to make sure do not get open.
Drew Simmons, Dylan Brown, Landon Sullivan, Kenyan Wilson and Sam Barney are among the players that will also contribute on both ends of the court.
If the Blue Tornado are able to speed up the game it could help them cover up the lack of a post presence and get opponents’ post players having to guard perimeter players.
“We don’t have much of an inside presence so that’s why we’re going to try to speed people up and we’ll create some mismatches on their bigs when they play man,” Phillips said.
Defensively the Blue Tornado will also be playing faster with a zone press for the most part. Last year they settled into a half court zone defense that kept teams out of the post and this year with the players they have Phillips believes the press will work better.
Phillips expects the games to be more high-scoring this year with both Richlands and its opponents getting more shots a game including easy ones. The key is forcing teams out of their rhythm by taking quick shots.
“We’ll give up some easy buckets when you do press, not necessarily are we going to get a turnover every time but we try to make people take a quick shot that they’re not used to taking a quick shot and hopefully they’ll miss and we’ll get the rebound,” Phillips said.
Getting the team ready for the season has been more difficult with Tazewell County teams not allowed to hold workouts for almost two months in the fall and then only two weeks of practice before the first game.
Everybody is dealing with challenges this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and they will continue throughout the season with it vital for players to adjust to them when they occur.
“Everybody is going to be faced with difficulties this year, it’s how you adapt to them and go from there,” Phillips said.
