Richlands 3, Bluefield 0: Richlands High swept a high school volleyball nonconference match against Bluefield Wednesday night 25-8, 25-9, 25-11.
The top servers for the Beavers were Jordyn Ellis and Bianca Lee while Lee and Caydence Yost were the top blockers on the evening.
Bluefield had top plays come from Hannah Hunt, Janiya Patterson and Erica Poe.
The Beavers have no time to dwell on the loss as they play a tough Graham team today at 5:30 p.m.
Richlands heads on the road for a tournament Saturday at Virginia High.
River View 2, Mount View 0. Westside 2, River View 0:
River View High split a pair of volleyball matches with Westside High and Mount View High to open its season.
River View succumbed to Westside in the first match 25-8, 25-20 with Sheridan Calhoun leading the way with five aces.
The team bounced back against Mount View winning 25-14, 25-22.
Sierra Garlick had her serve working with three aces in the two sets. Calhoun had five kills and Emily Auville had eight points.
The Raiders will head to Magnolia today for a game at 5:30 p.m. before hosting Bluefield Sept. 10.
Late Middle School Soccer
Mercer Christian Academy 3, Glenwood 2: MJ Patton scored two goals for MCA (4-0) with Toby Bailey scored another. Patton, the first of whose goals was on a penalty kick, assisted Bailey’s goal. Ella Botts assisted on Patton’s second goal.
DeWayne Parish scored a goal off a Ty Thompson assist and Thompson added an unassisted goal.
MCA plays Teays Valley Christian at home on Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m. Glenwood faces Mountain View next.
