RICHLANDS, Va. — The Aaron Buchanan baseball coaching era at Richlands High School begins where the entire baseball world seems to be at this point in history — in limbo.
Buchanan, who’d previously served as head baseball coach and athletic director at Tazewell High School, transferred to Richlands in midsummer of 2018 and served an assistant baseball coach last season under coach Brad Strong. Buchanan took over the Blue Tornado program after Strong retired and took the SWCC post.
“I had some in the fall and we had everybody but a couple in the winter. We’d already had our two scrimmages. We’d scrimmaged Honaker and Abingdon. We were coming together as a team. I thought this team as going to be pretty special this year,” Buchanan said. “We had real good senior leadership. We had 14 guys that were all going to contribute in some way. It’s a good bunch of boys and they’d worked hard. We were having fun. That was the big thing.”
Richlands had all of its pitching returning from 2019, including sophomore Collin Richardson, Taylor Herald and Colton Keen.
“All three of them got a lot of innings last year. Then we also had Colton Medley, Cade Simmons and Tyler Wilson — all of them are seniors and they’ve all been throwing well in the three weeks we’d been back together,” Buchanan said.
“Bowen Tarter was working back from an injury. We had a pretty solid staff of seven to eight guys that we could run out there and know that we were going to throw strikes and play defense behind them,” he said.
Tarter was a two-year starter behind the plate for the Blue Tornado and one of eight returning starters in the field. The two key jobs to fill were right fielder Jakob Cole, who graduated, as did Trey Brown, a utility player who played some third base and DH under Strong.
“We basically had everybody returning who’d played multiple innings since their freshman year,” Buchanan said.
Which leaves the new head coach with a promising team that’s all dressed up with nowhere to go — at least for now.
“I’ve talked most of the area guys around here and there’s still a sliver of hope from the VHSL that we can play in the month of June and maybe some in July. But we’ve got to place safety for these kids and their parents ahead of everything. I’m hoping that I can get together with this group and play at least a month or a month and a half,” he said.
“I hate it for the five seniors I had. Those are some good kids who’ve been through some ups and downs in the program,” said Buchanan.
The way he interprets the VHSL’s current outlook on a late season, he isn’t certain how much of a consolation it will be for his seniors. Players who haven’t signed an NCAA letter of intent should be able to play at least in June, he said, but once the calendar rolls over into July, their physicals expire. Will seniors even be legally considered high school students at that point?
“Right now, we’re just hoping for June and we’ll take it from there,” Buchanan said.
Richlands, Graham, Chilhowie and Honaker were the only Virginia schools expected to participate in this year’s Coppinger Invitational. While there’s been no final word on the area’s longest-running invitational baseball tournament, the prognosis for a 2020 edition looks grim.
Between now and what may come, Buchanan is using social media to remain in contact with his team so they can start getting back on the field at the first possible moment.
“I’m using Remind ... a social media app to communicate with parents and players. All the information I get I send to them. I try to send some encouraging message to them and tell them to keep their heads up. We’re all in this together. It’s not just one of us, it’s all of us,” Buchanan said.
“You build a bond with these young men. Even when I was at Tazewell, it’s family first. We treat each other as brothers and family. My goal is not to win all these ballgames. My goal is to help young men become better young men down the road. That’s what I miss ... the cameraderie and being around the players and the coaching staff. Things like being on the bus or after a big win celebrating together. That’s the hard part about this. This is year 17 for me. I’ve been though a lot. Ups and downs with two different programs. It’s hard to swallow sometimes, knowing there isn’t any baseball going to be played today.” he said.
