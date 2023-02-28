Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Surry and Wilkes Counties. In Virginia, Patrick and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevations above 2500 ft will experience the highest wind gusts, which are expected to occur through 6 AM EST Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&