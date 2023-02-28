A heated altercation between Richlands High School girls head basketball coach Tom Rife and a spectator during the waning minutes of the Lady Blue Tornado’s season-ending loss to Wise-Central in last Thursday’s VHSL Region 2D girls basketball tournament attained national coverage as of Monday night.
A story regarding the incident, replicated video of which has gone viral on the internet, appeared among the top sports headlines for Monday, Feb. 27 on the foxnews.com national website.
Video, which circulated on various social media postings, showed Rife moving rapidly into the bleachers behind the Richlands bench area to confront an apparent heckler. The Lady Blue Tornado coach appeared to lay hands on the spectator, who did not appear to resist. Multiple individuals intervened to separate the two men, including a law enforcement officer who appears to coax Rife to further distance himself from the bleacher area.
The foxnews.com website linked specifically to video of the incident that was posted on Twitter by @TheFearlessQueen, an apparent community member who added commentary to the posted video.
On Monday, Tazewell County Public Schools officials’ previous pledge to further investigate the incident were followed by the announcement that local law enforcement is also engaged in an active investigation with an official statement on the matter expected sometime this week.
Rife, who had been a longtime girls and boys basketball coach at Richlands High School, came out of retirement this year to assume the reins of the girls basketball program. Aaron Lowe, who had skippered the Lady Blue Tornado for seven seasons, was dismissed from the head coaching post this past August.
With the loss to Wise-Central, the Richlands girls basketball team wrapped up a 22-2 season, reported to be the program’s best season finish since 2013.
