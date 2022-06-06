TAZEWELL, Va. — Two Tazewell freshman girls track and field performers brought home individual state championships from the VHSL Class 1 Track & Field Championship meet.
The event was held Friday and Saturday at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.
The Lady Bulldogs’ Abigail Rhudy won the girls 400m dash with a personal best time of 59.75.
Teammate Landri Lallande won the the girls discus with a throw of 118-09
The top eight finishers in each event made up the Class 1 All-State state team.
Local all-state medalists include Lauren Keene of Tazewell who placed fourth in the 3,200 with a time of 12:25.27, and fifth in the 1,600 and Tazewell senior Octavius Pridgen, who placed fourth in the boys discus with a 136-09 throw.
Ethan Mills, also of Tazewell took sixth in the Triple Jump, Morla Lester of Tazewell took fourth in the discus (108-03) and Kaleb Elswick of Grundy took fifth in the 3,200, with a PR time of 10:12.92
Graham High Junior Lauren Pearce ran a personal best 13:23.55 in the 3,200 for an 11th place finish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.