After weeks of uncertainty, high school sports coaches in West Virginia have finally learned some promising news.
On Wednesday, the WVSSAC released its revised calendar for winter and spring sports seasons. Winter sports — including boys and girls basketball, swimming and wrestling — may begin preseason practices on Feb. 15. Girls basketball teams can hold their first games of the season on March 3. Boys games will be cleared to begin on March 5.
“We’re very excited. All the players and coaches are very excited to see this thing get under way because we’ve been waiting and wondering if we were even going to have a season,” said Bluefield High School boys head basketball coach Buster Large, whose Class AA powerhouse saw its 2019-2020 season shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic last March on the night the Beavers would have been on the verge of qualifying for state tournament play.
“Hopefully we can get this thing under way so we can let our kids excel at the things they love to do,” said Large.
Girls teams had begun practice for the 2020-21 season prior to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice making the first announcement in November delaying the start of winter sports until Jan. 11 due to spiking COVID-19 numbers in the state. On December 12, the WVSSAC released a calendar for the delayed season, which in turn was nullified by a subsequent executive order shutting down all high school sports until March 1. It was not made clear whether the date marked the start of competition or merely the return to workouts
Teams are required to have a minimum of 14 practice days prior to opening — a nagging detail that had been on the minds of many coaches since Justice’s initial announcement of March 1 as the tentative restart date for winter sports
“I had [some of my players] doing some things on their own. I’ve got several that do CrossFit and some have memberships to local gyms, because we weren’t able to do anything with them. But we haven’t been able to give them access to any of our courts, so that’s been pretty tough on them,” said PikeView girls head coach Tracy Raban, who at least managed to get her team tryouts out of the way before the first executive order pulled the plug on things.
The WVSSAC winter calendar has established April 27-May 1 as the dates for this season’s Girls State Basketball Tournament in Charleston. The Boys State Basketball Tournament will follow on May 4-8.
The State Cheer Competition, which had originally been slated for Dec. 12, 2020, has been tentatively rescheduled for March 20.
Swimming and wrestling may also begin competing on March 3. The State Swimming Championships in Morgantown are slated for April 20-21. The State Wrestling Championships will be held in Huntington in April. The Class A-AA meet will be run April 21-22 and the Class AAA meet will be held April 23-24.
Under the WVSSAC’s newly-released calendar, spring sports will begin later than ever before and conclude later than ever before. Spring sports teams are permitted to begin practice on March 15 with competitions cleared to begin on April 12. The WVSSAC spring postseason will not conclude until June 26.
The State Tennis Tournament is slated to be held in Charleston on June 3-5. State track and field championships have been broken into three separate meets, ostensibly in order to better allow for social distancing. The Class A meet will be run June 10, the Class AA meet will be run June 11 and the Class AAA meet will be run June 12.
The WVSSAC State Softball Tournament will be played in Charleston on June 22-23 and the State Baseball Tournament will wrap up the school year on June 24-26.
While there is obviously some overlap in the winter and spring calendars, many athletes who play both winter and spring sports should still be able to compete in both.
Large noted that Bluefield High School has many boys and girls athletes who are typically involved in athletics the entire school year — fall, winter and spring.
“I’d hate to see student-athletes not having the opportunity to play spring sports. These sports involve not only our boys but also a lot of our girls,” Large said.
