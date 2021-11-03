GARDNER — The postseason bubble appeared about to burst for the Shady Spring Tigers near the end of the third quarter on Tuesday night.
Instead, the Tigers pried away three turnovers in the final period to fuel a 20-0 comeback and defeat the PikeView Panthers 40-26 on a cold drizzly night in Gardner.
Shady Spring veteran head coach Vince Culicerto said, “We had to re-gather there at halftime. (We said), ‘Hey guys, this could be our last half, or we could play some more. What do you want to do?’ … We had to make something happen to get going.”
The Tigers (7-3) found out earlier in the day that they were ranked No. 16 in Class AA football, going into their final regular-season game. A win, they felt, would clinch a playoff spot.
The upset-minded Panthers (2-7) came in celebrating their senior night on their home field, and trying to win their third straight contest.
PikeView opened the game with a 15-play drive that dominated more than half of the first quarter. Quarterback Peyton Greer sneaked the ball across the goal line for the only points of the period.
Culicerto said, “We came out flat. We weren’t ready to roll, and PikeView was, and they jumped on us and they jumped on us quick.”
Three touchdowns sparked the final 3:03 of the first half. Caleb Whitaker dashed 14 yards to set up a 7-6 Shady Spring lead, but the Panthers answered quickly.
Dylan Blake intercepted a pass by Cameron Manns to give PikeView the ball back. One play later, Blake ran down the sideline, cradled a long pass from Greer and finished off a 55-yard scoring strike. His two-point conversion catch put the Panthers up 20-7 at halftime.
PikeView head coach Jason Spears said, “Momentum was on our side. We strike first, and good things happen. We’re executing plays and the defense is playing great.”
At halftime, he said he told the players, “Don’t be satisfied. (Shady Spring) ain’t going to go down without a fight. Football’s four quarters, and you’ve got to play all four of ‘em.”
Shady Spring senior Jake Showalter said, “We were playing awful in the first half. We knew we were. … We knew we had to win this game if we had any chance to get in the playoffs.”
The Tigers continued to lean on the running game by Whitaker and Bryson Pinardo.
“A lot of runs in the first half barely missed big plays,” Culicerto said. “They kind of grabbed us at the last second. We knew it was there, and we were going to stick with it.”
Whitaker is “our main guy,” Culicerto said, and PikeView was stacking its defense to counter him. That opened the door for Pinardo.
“We just pounded to the back-side with Pino,” Culicerto said. “Pino kept chugging through there. (When) he gets going north and south, he keeps going. He did a super job.”
“They just ran hard,” Spears said. “It worked for them.”
Pinardo had a pair of 2-yard scoring runs in the third period to create a 20-20 tie. PikeView took the lead again at the end of a 66-yard march, on another touchdown catch by Blake, but those were the Panthers’ last points.
The Tigers defense and ground game took over in the final period, with Pinardo notching his third touchdown and Whitaker scoring twice more.
Pinardo ran 22 times for 144 yards in the contest, while Whittaker had 24 carries for 140.
Greer finished 10 of 22 passing for 207 yards for PikeView but was intercepted three times. Blake caught eight passes for 177 yards. Amiliyon Barnes ran 10 times for 64 yards for PikeView.
The Panthers conclude their season on Friday at Nicholas County. The Tigers try to recover from some injuries and wait for a postseason shot.
Culicerto said he is willing to “beg” the state sports governing body not to allow any more multiple games per week.
“These two games a week, I do not like,” Culicerto said. “It’s not good for the health of the players, and there’s just not enough turnaround time. I do not like it.”
Shady Spring 40
PikeView 26
At Gardner
Shady Spring ……. 0 7 13 20 — 40
PikeView ………….6 14 6 6 — 26
First Quarter
PV — Payton Greer 1 run (run failed), 3:44
Second Quarter
SS — Caleb Whitaker 14 run (Will Harmon kick), 3:03
PV — Amiliyon Barnes 8 run (pass failed), 1:19
PV — Dylan Blake 55 pass from Greer (Blake pass from Greer), 0:312
Third Quarter
SS — Bryson Pinardo 2 run (kick failed), 9:01
SS — Pinardo 2 run (Harmon kick), 7:23
PV — Blake 17 pass from Greer (run failed), 1:48
Fourth Quarter
SS — Pinardo 1 run (kick failed), 10:57
SS — Whitaker 22 run (Harmon kick), 8:15
SS — Whitaker 1 run (Harmon kick), 6:18
