BLUEFIELD, Va. — After a four-year hiatus, amateur championship golf appears poised to return to Bluefield before this summer is over.
On August 8-9, the Appalachian Amateur golf tournament will be held at Fincastle Country Club in Bluefield, Va. The event’s primary sponsor will be Ramey Ford Princeton.
The two-day, 36 hole event will mark the first amateur golf event of its caliber to be held locally since the Pocahontas Amateur conducted its last tourney in 2015. While wearing a different name, the Appalachian is viewed by organizers as a continuation of the Pocahontas, which ran for 46 seasons at the Fincastle course.
“The Pocahontas Amateur was an event that was steeped in tradition. It was a quality, quality golf tournament,” said John O’Neal, who has been general manager at Fincastle since the country club became a municipal asset of the town of Bluefield, Va. in October of 2019.
“We’ve done a lot of research and things are coming along really nicely. I’ve got a lot of good feedback. I think everyone is excited to see a good amateur golf tournament coming back to this area. Now all we need is golfers,” he said.
The Pocahontas Amateur was last won by Tazewell’s Buck Brittain, who was the Virginia State Golf Association’s Senior Golfer and Golfer of the Year in 2018.
The tournament was originally a three day, 54-hole event. The Appalachian Amateur has been reconfigured as a two-day tournament played on Saturday and Sunday with a practice round allotted for Friday.
“We’ve cut back on it a day. It’s just on the weekend, so you don’t have to take off work to play a practice round on Thursday then miss work on Friday,” said O’Neal, a former principal at Graham High School who has been a longtime member at Fincastle.
Another substantial difference will be the inclusion of pre-flighted divisions in order to encourage handicap golfers to participate. The old Pocahontas Amateur was championship division all the way.
“It was just a pure open and everybody was playing for the top five or 10 spots — whatever they were playing at the time. We’re hoping that with a flighted field we can get not only your scratch golfers, but also 15, 16, 17 and 18 handicap golfers who just enjoy playing the game and enjoy competition. That way we get them involved in tournament golf also,” said O’Neal.
Those top five or 10 spots were hotly contested back in the day. Some pretty sharp golfers played in the Pocahontas field over the years.
Brittain won four Pocahontas Amateur titles, also winning in 1999, 2012 and 2014. Other well-known golfers who played the event include Todd Satterfield (seven Pocahontas titles), Kevin Leatherwood (six), Charles Green (four), and Garland Green (four), the latter of whom went on to turn pro and qualified for the Greenbrier Classic.
Slugger White, who eventually became a PGA official, won the first two Pocahontas Amateur crowns in 1970 and 1971.
Individual college players and even college golf teams regularly played in the Pocahontas, including Furman, Radford, Bluefield State and Bluefield College, O’Neal would like to see college participation return to the Appalachian Amateur.
A major impetus for bringing an amateur championship tournament back to Fincastle came from O’Neal’s son, Hunter, a former college golfer who currently lives in Piney Flats, Tenn.
Hunter and several of his old golfing buddies, including former Radford University golfer Ben Ramsey, felt it was a shame for Fincastle not to hold at least one championship tournament during the year. The course, which is situated on the northern slope of East River Mountain, was designed by Dick Wilson and opened in 1963.
Hunter O’Neal has enjoyed the East Tennessee golf culture since relocating there and suggested incorporating some of the features that have buffered declining turnout for competitive golf in that region.
“He played on the [golf team] at Milligan and I’m familiar with all the tournaments they have in that area. In fact, he’s playing in the Tillinghast this weekend at Johnson City Country Club. He always plays in the East Tennessee Amateur in Elizabethton. We took a long hard look at the East Tennessee Amateur. I won’t say we copied it, but we got a lot of good ideas from it,” the Fincastle General Manager said.
“We wanted to get a press release out early to make people aware to save the date and hopefully get a good turnout. Ramey Ford in Princeton has stepped up to be our major sponsor. It’s not on the flyer or anything but they’re wanting to do a hole-in-one for a car type deal during the tournament. Hopefully we can create a lot of buzz and interest for amateur golf in this area,” he said.
Entry fee is $150 for non-members and $120 for members. The cost includes golf, cart fees, tee gift, lunch, cocktail party and practice round. Gift certificates and trophies, based on field size, will be awarded. There will also be a long drive contest and a putting contest on Saturday evening.
Applications will open in mid-June. The entry deadline is August 3. For more information, contact Fincastle at (276) 322-4342.
Fincastle is now a member of the Virginia State Golf Association. If the Appalachian Amateur establishes itself as a quality amateur tournament, the VSGA will put it on its schedule as a points event within the association.
Because of its location near the state line, Fincastle can also be associated with the West Virginia Golf Association. The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour, which originated at Fincastle, will return to its spiritual home for a BRJGT event on July 7. Two days later, the West Virginia Golf Association will hold a one-day Senior Series event at Fincastle on July 9.
Declining numbers spelled the end of the Pocahontas Amateur four years ago. It looks like the needle may finally be moving in the opposite direction, O’Neal said.
“We have had a good number of junior golfers join Fincastle this summer and we’ve got a lot of kids out here playing. Until the pandemic hit, we were planning on doing some junior clinics in association with the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour. Once we get more opened up, we’re going to try to squeeze some of those in maybe before school starts. The future of the game lies with the kids,” he said.
