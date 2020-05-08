TAZEWELL, Va. — The first winning season for the Tazewell High football team since 2008 has led to college coaches looking in to see what talent they have.
Three juniors have received offers from colleges to continue playing football and a trio of seniors have already signed to play at Bluefield College.
That has led to a boost for everyone around the program and a reward for the hard work that not only happens during the season but all year around.
“It gives the kids and parents and the general program an initial boost from that because of the satisfaction of getting the reward of for all the work that they’ve put in over these past several years,” Harris said.
To bring attention to the players at Tazewell, the coaches set up a system where they were contact all colleges of all levels about their players within a 450-mile radius of the school.
“We sent every college clips of their HUDL highlights and then information on the student-athlete,” Harris said.
Helping get the players the opportunity to play in college is about them continuing to play football but also setting them up to have success in whatever they want to in their future.
“The main thing you’re trying to do as coaches is to set your athletes up to have the best opportunity to be the best person they can be after high school so that obviously includes a college education,” Harris said.
Open up the holes for the rushing attack that the Bulldogs rely on is offensive lineman Josh Herndon who has offers for Division I Bryant University and D-II UVA-Wise.
He has the size at six-foot-seven and around 300 pounds that offensive line coaches at the collegiate level look for along with the necessary mentality.
“Most of the coaches that come here and have talked to us about Josh they all love the demeanor he has on the football field,” Harris said.
One of the players that Herndon opened up room to run is running back Chancellor Harris who missed most of his junior season after an injury in the fourth game of the year.
Harris has received an offer from Long Island University and is progressing well in his rehabilitation from the injury.
“He’s pretty close to being fully released right now,” Harris said. “He’s actually picked up the pace and is probably even more ahead of schedule now than he would of been on a normal basis.”
With Harris out for most of last season, Josiah Jordan became Tazewell’s top playmaker scoring 15 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards from scrimmage.
Jordan, who has been recruited by UVA-Wise also intercepted five passes which has led to coaches wanting to find out whether he wants to play offense or defense in college.
“A lot of times a coach comes in and is asking about him and they want to know which position does he like the best because he’s capable of playing both at the next level,” Harris said.
A common factor between all of them is playing multiple sports for the Bulldogs and not specializing.
That is essential for Tazewell sports teams but also what college coaches want to see in players they recruit.
“For us we have to survive off multiple sport athletes and then if you ask any college coach they’re going to recruit kids that play multiple sports,” Harris said.
The offers likely won’t stop coming for Tazewell players over the summer and into the fall where they will be able to showcase their talents as seniors.
“Lately we’ve had several coaches contact us about multiple kids on our team,” Harris said.
