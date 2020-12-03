BLUEFIELD — The restructured Appalachian League has officially released its schedule for the 2021 season.
The 2021 schedule features many changes that will diverge from the familiar schedule of past years when the league remained part of the minor league baseball system.
On Sept. 29 it was announced the rookie league would transform into a summer collegiate wood bat league featuring top prospects from across the nation. Now many details of the new Appy, which will be operated by USA Baseball, can begin sorting themselves out.
The season will begin on June 3 with all ten teams playing on opening night. This will be roughly a half-month earlier than has been the case in the previous seasons.
“It’s about two weeks earlier but we’re ready for it,” said Bluefield Baseball Club General Manager Rocky Malamisura.
The season will consist of a 54-game schedule with teams playing three two-game series every week. Monday will be a universal day off for the league.
The regular season will wrap up on August 7 with the single game Appalachian League Championship slated for for Monday, August 9.
Getting the schedule for the upcoming season set in stone was important so that other areas can be addressed by the league and its affiliated teams in preparation for the first season under the new format.
“There’s still a lot of things that we have to tie up, but having a schedule in hand allows us to proceed forward with ticketing and motels and buses,” Malamisura said.
Bluefield will open the season on the road against Kingsport while Princeton hosts Burlington at Hunnicutt Field.
The Mercer County rivals will play eight games over the course of the season with the first two-game series set for June 15-16.
Additionally there will be the first-ever Appalachian League All-Star Game July 27 as part of a two-day community event in a host city the league will announce in early 2021.
Instead of ending at the end of August with high school and college sports games getting underway, the new Appalachian League will close shop before other local sports begin.
Malamisura sees that as being a possible benefit for all the teams.
“With the season ending earlier we won’t have the amount of competition for fall sports that we’ve had in times past. So I think it will work well for us,” Malamisura said.
The league will incorporate a break from July 5-7 into the schedule for teams to “reset their rosters following the conclusion of the college baseball postseason.”
Although the schedule is known, there are many more hurdles all of the ten teams have to overcome before the season — including finalizing the rebranding of the teams. That process is arduous, since many names that fit the area already owned and trademarked.
“The rebranding of the team has been somewhat of a struggle due to some legal issues that you have to clear up with domains and permissions,” Malamisura said.
