WASHINGTON, DC – Congress has delivered its first pitch in an effort to keep alive 42 minor league baseball teams that are threatened with extinction under a current proposal by Major League Baseball.
Representatives Lori Trahan (D-MA), David McKinley (R-WV), Max Rose (D-NY), and Mike Simpson (R-NY) — co-chairs of the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force — introduced a bipartisan resolution on Tuesday expressing the sense of Congress that Major League Baseball (MLB) should maintain the current minor league structure rather than proceed with its plan to eliminate the 42 minor league clubs.
“We launched the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force for a simple purpose — to help ensure a level playing field in the negotiations between MLB and Minor League Baseball so that they yield a fair resolution and protect minor league baseball in communities across the country. Congress has long been a partner to the league in protecting and expanding America’s favorite pastime,”said Congresswoman Trahan.
“Minor League Baseball teams have had a major impact on small communities. These teams provide an enormous cultural and economic benefit to the communities they call home,” Congressman McKinley said. “The goal of our involvement in this fight is to ensure a level playing field in the negotiations between Major League Baseball (MLB) and MiLB. Doing away with 42 teams is not a reasonable solution. We are hopeful that MiLB and MLB can find a compromise that will preserve the 42 MiLB teams and address MLB’s concerns.”
“The value that Minor League Baseball adds to our communities goes so far beyond entertainment,” Congressman Max Rose said. “Teams like the Staten Island Yankees offer youth clinics for our kids, donate to local schools and charities, and volunteer countless hours to help those in need. This resolution sends a clear message that we recognize those contributions, and that I’m going to do everything in my power to protect the Staten Island Yankees.
“Minor League Baseball is at the heart of small towns all across rural America,” said Congressman Simpson. “The proposal to cut 42 teams will leave communities like Idaho Falls without affordable and accessible options for families to experience America’s pastime.”
Mercer County stands to lose two Appalachian League teams if the Major League contraction plan goes forward: the Bluefield Blue Jays and the Princeton Rays. The only current Appalachian League town expected to retain its professional franchise is Pulaski, which is expected to have its Yankees-affiliated team moved into a Class A league.
Last week, Bluefield Blue Jays General Manager Rocky Malamisura and Appalachian League President Dan Moushon met with West Virginia 3rd District Representative Carol Miller and Virginia 9th District Representative Morgan Griffith, both of whom are listed as co-sponsors of the resolution.
Tennessee Congressman Phil Roe serves an area that will arguably be even harder hit by the elimination of the Appalachian League. The threatened Appalachian League teams in the region he serves includes the Bristol Pirates, the Kingsport Mets, the Johnson City Cardinals, the Elizabethton Twins and the Greeneville Astros.
“With five teams in our region, perhaps no area in America would be more affected by the proposed restructuring of minor league baseball than East Tennessee. Baseball is an integral part of so many communities, and a significant source of community pride and entertainment. I will do everything I can to ensure America’s pastime is preserved for generations to come across East Tennessee. That is why I am proud to join my colleagues in introducing a bipartisan resolution to help preserve Minor League Baseball in 160 communities across the nation,” said Roe.
On November 19, 2019, more than 100 members of Congress joined together on a letter to MLB expressing unified opposition to the MLB plan. This resolution is a further demonstration that minor league clubs – and the communities for which they play – are not without support in Congress.
Furthermore, it reflects Congress’s legitimate interest in ensuring fair negotiations between MLB and MiLB.
“MLB’s plan was offered in spite of the fact that Minor League Baseball just completed its 15th consecutive season with an attendance above 40 million; and it was the ninth-largest single season total in MiLB’s 100-plus year history,” MiLB President Pat O’Conner said.
“Many of the Minor League clubs would fail without a PDC—leaving as many as 1,200 players out of work. The plan is a betrayal of the fans, players, municipalities, stadium vendors and employees who have supported these clubs for decades.”
A copy of the Congressional Resolution supporting Minor League Baseball:
RESOLUTION Supporting Minor League Baseball, and for other purposes. Whereas 40 million plus fans have attended Minor League Baseball games each season for 15 consecutive years; Whereas Minor League Baseball provides wholesome affordable entertainment in 160 communities throughout the country; Whereas, in 2018, Minor League Baseball clubs donated over $45 million in cash and in-kind gifts to their local communities and completed over 15,000 volunteer hours; Whereas the economic stimulus and development provided by Minor League Baseball clubs extends beyond the cities and towns where it is played, to wide and diverse geographic areas comprising 80 percent of the population in the Nation; Whereas Minor League Baseball is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion through its Copa de la Diversio´n, MiLB Pride, FIELD Program, and Women in Baseball Leadership initiatives; Whereas Minor League Baseball is the first touchpoint of the national pastime for millions of youth and the only touchpoint for those located in communities far from Major League cities;
Whereas Congress has enacted numerous statutory exemptions and immunities to preserve and sustain a system for Minor League Baseball and its relationship with Major League Baseball; Whereas abandonment of 42 Minor League Baseball clubs by Major League Baseball would devastate communities, bond purchasers, and other stakeholders that rely on the economic stimulus these clubs provide; Whereas Minor League Baseball clubs enrich the lives of millions of Americans each year through special economic, social, cultural, and charitable contributions; and Whereas preservation of Minor League Baseball in 160 communities is in the public interest, as it will continue to provide affordable, family friendly entertainment to those communities:
Now, therefore, be it Resolved,
That the House of Representatives— (1) supports the preservation of Minor League Baseball in 160 American communities; (2) recognizes the unique social, economic, and historic contributions that Minor League Baseball has made to American life and culture; and (3) encourages continuation of the 117-year foundation of the Minor Leagues in 160 communities through continued affiliations with Major League Baseball.
Original co-sponsors:
Representatives Axne, Banks, Barr, Bishop, Blunt Rochester, Bonamici, Brindisi, Brown, Budd, Burchett, Cisneros, Cline, Comer, Courtney, Cunningham, DeFazio, Escobar, Finkenauer, Fitzpatrick, Fleischmann, Fudge, Gianforte, Griffith, Guthrie, Haaland, Higgins, Horsford, Joyce (OH), Kaptur, Katko, Keating, Keller, Kelly, Kennedy, Lamborn, Larsen, Loebsack, Lynch, Matsui, McCollum, McKinley, Miller, Moolenaar, Morelle, Moulton, Newhouse, Pocan, Price, Raskin, Riggleman, Roe, Rogers, Rose, Ryan, Schrader, Serrano, Simpson, Slotkin, Thompson, Tipton, Trahan, Trone, Turner, Underwood, Wasserman Schultz, and Welch.
