LINDSIDE — There will now be symmetry on the facing walls of the James Monroe gymnasium.
Winning a state basketball title for the folks in Monroe County means getting a huge color team photo affixed to the white cinderblocks of the gym in Lindside.
For years, there have been two photos of the girls’ hoops squads that won back-to-back titles in the springs of 2001 and 2002.
Last week, the boys reached that plateau, and will qualify for the same treatment, by winning their second consecutive championship, taking a resounding 66-35 victory over Tucker County at the Charleston Coliseum.
“It was a fun ride this year,” said third-year boys head coach Matt Sauvage. “I’m going to say, the last three years has really been awesome for James Monroe basketball. … I feel that we’ve put James Monroe basketball on the map.”
As he began the postgame press conference in Charleston, Sauvage directed his entire team and coaching staff to crowd in behind the interview table. He told the gathered media, “I’m blessed by the boys you see up here, and the coaches you see up here.”
“These boys, all compliments to them. I’d like to say it’s all coaching, but that’s probably about 5 percent of it. The other 95 percent is how they execute.”
James Monroe principal Angela Mann said, “These kids just worked really well together, and they’re such a good group of boys. We’re so excited for them.”
As a group, the Mavericks won all three of their state tournament games by double-digit margins. That was nothing new; the team won 22 games this season by 10 or more points.
Sauvage said, “I think it’s the pressure these boys put on you. Defense just wears on you. When the defense is up in your face, all game long, you get tired. You get sick of somebody just standing right up in you. and that’s what these boys do.”
“Each year, our goal is to adjust to what we have. Every year, you can’t run the defense you ran last year,” Sauvage said. “This team is so quick – and not just quick, but they’re 100% effort, and most of the time, it’s 100% right effort.”
The coach added, “We wanted to play a tough schedule this year – and by the way, that was at the request of these boys … saying, ‘Coach, we want to play tough (teams). Like, let’s go.’ So we picked up the best schedule that we could, and it definitely worked to our advantage down here.”
In addition to the team accomplishment, the boys had plenty of individual honors from their time in Charleston.
Seniors Eli Allen, Josh Burks and Owen Jackson were named to the Class A all-tournament team. Allen, Burks and Collin Fox made first-team all-state as chosen by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association (see accompanying story).
Allen, captain of the all-state squad for the second year, led all Class A participants in scoring average at the tournament (24.7), while Burks was fifth and Fox was 11th. Allen scored 74 points in the three games, 21 points more than the second highest scorer, Tucker County’s Trevan Bonner.
He and teammate Cooper Ridgeway were tied for third in field-goal percentage (66.7%).
Burks led all players in three-point field goals made (7) and was tied for third in free-throw percentage (80%). Fox was tied for fifth in three-pointers made (4).
As principal, Mann was on the playing floor again, after the game, watching with a smile as the team celebrated its win and got dozens of photos taken. It brought back memories.
Mann was an assistant coach for the Lady Mavericks when they won their two straight titles more than two decades ago. She knows the impact that winning sports programs have for the rural communities of a county like Monroe.
“Oh, it means the world,” she said. She recalled the fan support when the school made its run to the football championship game in Wheeling in December, and when basketball season stretches into mid-March.
The James Monroe teams can count on people wearing purple and cheering loudly for the county’s public-school team.
Mann said, “This community, it’s so important to them to be able to come and support their school. and they do such a good job of it. Everybody loves these boys.”
Burks said on Saturday, “It feels good, to bring the county together, and to share this, as a community.”
The senior was later asked about his reaction to the dual championship runs.
Burks said, “If you would have told me that I was doing this, as a freshman (when we were) getting our butts kicked almost every single game – and then, my junior and senior year, I’m going to be bringing those state titles (home), I would have laughed in your face and told you, you were funny.”
Sauvage followed up Burks’ remark.
“Twenty years from now, they’re going to know what it means. That’s my philosophy on that,” Sauvage said. “Right now, it’s fun, yeah, we won a state championship, (but) in 20 years, they’ll get it. and it’s going to mean a lot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.