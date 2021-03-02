BUENA VISTA, Va. — Reid Bowman ran amok for the Green Wave and Narrows collected a lopsided Pioneer District road win at Parry McCluer on Monday night.
Bowman, who rushed for 181 yards on 25 carries, scored on runs of 5-yards and 8-yards in the first half, putting the spurs to it for a 50-yard scoring scramble in the third quarter. He also threw touchdown passes of 20 yards and 12 yards to Logan Green and Max McGlothlin, respectively.
The game marked the second consecutive shutout for the Narrows defensive unit.
The Green Wave (2-0, 2-0) returns to action on Saturday, March 13 in a Pioneer District game at Eastern Montgomery.OAKWOOD, Va. — Isaiah Boyd rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns and Twin Valley collected a 12-0 victory over visiting Thomas Walker in non-district Virginia high school football action on Monday night.
Twin Valley 12, Thomas Walker 6
OAKWOOD, Va. — Panthers quarterback Wade Cantrell passed sparingly according to the ball-control game plan, hitting two of three attempts for 35 yards, including a 25-yard completion to Jeighkob Cooper, who also had two carries for 17 yards on the rushing end.
The Pioneers struck first, getting a 45-yard scoring run in the first quarter from Zack Kidwell.
Boyd added a 54-yard scoring run in the second quarter to tie, giving the Panthers the permanent go-ahead with his 15-yard scoring scramble in the third quarter.
Dalton White had nine solo tackles and four assists to lead the Twin Valley defense, which shut out Thomas Walker for the last three quarters of play.
Twin Valley returns to action on Saturday, taking on Holston in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Twin Valley Middle School Field.
Other Monday Scores
Fauquier 21, Liberty-Bealeton 14
William Campbell 38, Nelson County 7
Saturday Games
Giles 20, Floyd County 18
BLACKSBURG, Va. — The kicking gamed is still kicking at Giles.
Preston Whitlock kicked two field goals, including a 23-yarder for the win on the last play of the game in a Three Rivers District win over the Buffaloes at Blacksburg High School, on Saturday.
Whitlock also went 2-for-2 on point after touchdown kicks, capping scoring runs of 2 yards and 1 yard by Chaston Ratcliffe.
Floyd's Jared Nichols got Buffaloes scoring moving with an 80-yard touchdown pas to Jaden Brewer. In the fourth quarter, Avery Chaffin hit Jaden Brewer with a 41-yard scoring strike and subsequently gave Floyd the 18-17 go-ahead on a 2-yard touchdown run.
The game was played on the artificial turf at Blacksburg because the Buffaloes' natural grass field was in poor playing condition due to last week's wet weather.
The Spartans will return to action on Friday night, taking on Carroll County at Steve Ragsdale Stadium in Pearisburg. Kickoff is set for for 7 p.m.
Eastside 15, Hurley 0
COEBURN, Va. — The Rebels got shut out by Eastside in a non-district game at Carl McConnell Stadium, on Saturday.
Alex Duty led Hurley with 55 net yards rushing. John Matt Justus was confined to 28 yards on 18 carries.
Hurley takes on Honaker at home in a 2 p.m. kickoff, on Saturday.
