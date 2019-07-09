GLYN LYN, Va. — Residents on both sides of the state line in the Two Virginia’s never back down from a challenge — especially when it involves having a good time.
This September, a festival atmosphere along the banks of the New River will offer one of the most fun multi-stage challenges available to active individuals in our region.
Registration is now open for the Fourth Annual 2019 Muddy ACCE Race, which will be held on the third Saturday of September at the Town Park in Glyn Lyn, Va.
The Muddy ACCE Race is a 5K obstacle mud run course race designed to drag competitors out of their comfort zones by testing physical strength, stamina, and mental grit. It’s not about how fast you can cross the finish line, but how well one handles the mayhem. The Race is also a challenge that emphasizes teamwork, camaraderie, and collective accomplishment.
The gritty-yet-exhilarating activities kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 in Glyn Lyn.
A Children’s Mud Pit has been set up so younger revelers can enjoy a taste of what makes this race so great. But along the banks of the New River will be a more grown up course that, at certain stages, feature not only mud pits but ropes that swing out onto open water and other challenges that require balance, perseverance and teamwork. This year, there will be over 50 obstacles on the race course, including the Warped Wall, Tarzan’s Trapeze, the Human Ladder and New River Shuffle. Participants can brace themselves for the Copperhead Climb, Feel the Burn, and Stock Treatment.
Proceeds from the Muddy ACCE Race support the Giles County Access to Community College Education efforts. Giles County is the first locality in the New River Valley to participate in the “Access to Community College Education” initiative. ACCE is a public/private partnership that makes college available tuition-free to resident graduates from Giles County by covering the cost of tuition for two years at New River Community College in nearby Dublin, Va.
ACCE supports as many students as possible based on student need and funds available for the program. With your support, students will graduate from New River prepared to join the workforce or transfer to a four-year university without the burden of college debt. This successful program has garnered national attention for Giles County and has allowed over 190 students to further their education at New River Community College.
The Muddy ACCE Race is an event not to be missed and has had many repeat participants over the first three short years of its existence. Participants can sign up to complete the event either as individuals or teams.
You don’t have to be an Iron Man or Iron Woman to run the course. There are competitive time slots for runners who seriously compete for medals and all the glory. Later time slots are perfect for those running for the challenge or pure fun of it.
Every registered participant receives an event T-shirt to commemorate answering the call. Spectators are welcomed to enjoy the village of vendors, food, and entertainment that will be on hand at Glyn Lyn Town Park.
Visit MuddyACCERace.com for registration, more information about the course, update course information and pictures, and to learn more about the ACCE program. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram @MuddyACCERace.
