The Region 2D girls soccer tournament will get under way a day early in one satellite site due host Richlands and John Battle agreeing to do so to avoid a conflict with other school events affecting one of the participating teams.
The Lady Blue Tornado will kick off regional play at Ernie Hicks Stadium tonight, taking on the visiting Lady Trojans at 6 p.m.
Graham, Central and Union will host boys and girls games on Thursday night.
The unbeaten Graham girls will take on Gate City at East River Soccer Complex Thursday in a 5 p.m. opener. The G-Men will follow with a 7 p.m. opening round match, also versus Gate City. The Union girls will play Virginia High in a 5 p.m. game at Riggs Stadium in Appalachia, while the Union boys squad will take on Marion at 7 p.m. The Tazewell girls will take on Central in a 5 p.m. match at Central High School in Norton, Va. The Bulldogs boys will face the Warriors in a 7 p.m. nightcap.
Virginia High will host the Ridgeview boys in a single game on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
The tournament moves to Central Wise at Norton next week. Boys semifinals will be played Monday with games at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and girls semifinals will be played on Tuesday with games at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Championship games will be played Thursday, June 1, also at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Region 2D softball tournament begins on Thursday with Graham traveling to Gate City, for a 6:30 p.m. game Richlands hosting John Battle (6 p.m.) and Tazewell hosting Wise Central (5 p.m.). Semifinals and finals will be played at Tazewell next Tuesday and Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.