NORTON, Va. — Starting time for today’s Region 2D tournament championship soccer game between the unbeaten Graham girls and Central Wise has been moved to 6 p.m. The game was previously scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
The G-Girls beat Union 3-2 in Tuesday’s semifinal while the Lady Warriors beat Richlands 1-0 in the opposite bracket. Both teams have aready clinched appearances in the upcoming Class 2 state tournament.
Today’s Region 2D boys soccer tournament championship game between Graham and Virginia High is still stated for 7 p.m. but it will be played at Emory & Henry instead of in Bristol, Va.
In other regional events, Tazewell will face John Battle in the Region 2D softball championship game, which will be played at 5 p.m. today at Tazewell High School.
The Bearcats downed Marion 2-0 in Monday’s other regional semifinal match.
