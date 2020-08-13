TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell High School boys basketball program is searching for its sixth head coach in seven years after Omar Reed stepped down.
The Tazewell High graduate and former professional basketball player took the helm prior to last season but is moving back to Houston, Texas, where his wife is from.
“She moved here to support me and she ended up wanting to get back to Texas and try to build a career and she supports me so I’ve got to support her,” Reed said.
Reed took over for the Bulldogs for the 2019-20 season in which they were coming off a winless season and led them to a 6-17 record.
The plan for Reed and his wife was to spend five years in Tazewell before moving on to the next chapter of their life.
“We were going to try to live there five years and have some fun and be around my family, establish some things, do something good for Tazewell in five years and then we were going to be leaving,” Reed said.
The Tazewell boys basketball program has not had a winning season since 2005 and Reed was focused on improving the mental side of the game for the team.
The players have the athleticism like other schools in the area but that is not what solely leads to wins on the court.
“If you want to be successful you’re not out there just running back and forth. You’re analyzing, critiquing and breaking the game down and they didn’t understand that yet so i was trying to teach things to them,” Reed said.
Reed focused on helping the players develop a better understanding of the game and recognizing what was happening at practices for the majority of the season. Less focus was put on the X’s and O’s as the team had to develop mentally first.
Tazewell had two of its starters get injured within the first seven games of the season and that was something difficult to overcome with Reed believing the team underachieved as a result. With those players back and if Reed had stayed for a second year he expected them to make serious improvements this year.
“If I would of had them this year I think we really would have been on the right track, no question it would be an over .500 season,” Reed said.
In addition to coaching the high school varsity team for a year, Reed was the head coach of the middle school team for two years.
“For the two seasons of middle school basketball I did I think it was an extreme success,” Reed said. “I think the growth and the skill sets of those kids really came about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.