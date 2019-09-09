Green sideline...

The Tazewell Bulldogs, shown on the sidelines prior to Friday night’s game with Graham at Mitchell Stadium, will look to get back on the winning track  this week versus West Virginia opponent Mount View.

Man High School’s football team all but dismantled Mount View 48-7 in Week Two of the Four Seasons Country high school football campaign. The week prior, the Golden Knights hung tough in a 21-20 victory over a River View squad that last week dropped a 20-18 squeaker at Grundy.

Over in Virginia, Tazewell looks to recover its equilibrium after getting shut out 45-0 by Graham a mere week after the Bulldogs blew out Virginia High 55-14.

Both teams are suffering some sort of identity crisis that stands a chance of getting sorted out when the Golden Knights (1-1) face Tazewell (1-1) at Bulldog Stadium-Witten Field on Friday.

 Mount View went into the fray versus the Hillbillies without veteran quarterback Jesse Rose, who seems to be a difference maker for the team. The talented Bulldogs stand to regain a lot of shaken faith with a solid showing versus the Knights.  Who is the hunter and who is the hunted? It could be an interesting football game.

The game will be broadcast on WKEZ 1240 AM/Z98.7 FM and on Kicks 107.7 FM. 

Elsewhere in Four Seasons Country will be a game on an interstate venue that may have in-state implications further down the road.  Giles (0-2) continues on its early season road to perdition, taking on Graham (1-1) at Mitchell Stadium after having fallen to Blacksburg and Christiansburg, in that order.  Under the VHSL Power Points system, both the Spartans (which are a Region 2C team)  and the G-Men (a Region 2D program) each have a stake in one another’s future prosperity — at least for the duration of the regular season.

The game will be broadcast on Kicks 106.3 FM.

If only symbolically,  Giles and Bluefield — which from Week 1 has been the top-ranked Class AA team in the WV Metro poll — will cross paths en route to their Friday showdowns. The Beavers (2-0) travel to north of Roanoke, Va. to face Lord Botetourt (2-0). The denizens of Daleville, which ended a Bluefield 20-game winning streak in a 17-3 win at Mitchell Stadium, have thus far beaten Brookville (15-9) and Blacksburg (23-7).

The game will be broadcast on WKOY 100.9 FM.

Princeton (0-1) looks to regroup after last week’s 45-16 loss to Mercer County rival Bluefield by getting reacquainted with Oak Hill (0-2)  at Hunnicutt Stadium. The two teams did not play one another last year. The Red Devils have thus far dropped games to Nicholas County (41-7) and Midland Trail (35-10). The playing status of injured quarterback Ranson Graham will be a big question mark, although backup QB Brady Martin acquitted himself ably in the loss to the Beavers.

Across the state line again, Narrows (2-0) faces a stiff challenge when the Green Wave hosts Chilhowie (2-0) in a non-district clash at Harry Ragsdale Stadium. The Warriors have thus far dispatched perennial Class 1 powerhouse J.I. Burton (45-24) and Class 2 Marion (46-26). Chilhowie was Class 1 state runner up last season, losing to perennial Class 1 juggernaut Riverheads in the finals.

The Green Wave’s nearest West Virginia neighbor, James Monroe (0-1), has had a week to recuperate and recalculate after the Mavs’ 26-14 season-opening loss to Greenbrier East. This week, Greenbrier West (2-0) shows up in Lindside looking to turn things around after losses to Buffalo (27-0) and Summers County (54-25).

Also this week: ominous-looking Patrick Henry-Glade (2-0) travels to also-unbeaten Hurley (2-0); Montcalm (0-2) travels to Buffalo (1-1); Pike View (0-2) travels to face unbeaten Liberty (2-0), Independence (1-1) travels to face increasingly hungry River View (0-2), , Honaker (1-1) travels to Twin Valley (0-2), and Lebanon (0-2) travels to Grundy (2-0) hoping to finally strike gold.

