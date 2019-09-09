Man High School’s football team all but dismantled Mount View 48-7 in Week Two of the Four Seasons Country high school football campaign. The week prior, the Golden Knights hung tough in a 21-20 victory over a River View squad that last week dropped a 20-18 squeaker at Grundy.
Over in Virginia, Tazewell looks to recover its equilibrium after getting shut out 45-0 by Graham a mere week after the Bulldogs blew out Virginia High 55-14.
Both teams are suffering some sort of identity crisis that stands a chance of getting sorted out when the Golden Knights (1-1) face Tazewell (1-1) at Bulldog Stadium-Witten Field on Friday.
Mount View went into the fray versus the Hillbillies without veteran quarterback Jesse Rose, who seems to be a difference maker for the team. The talented Bulldogs stand to regain a lot of shaken faith with a solid showing versus the Knights. Who is the hunter and who is the hunted? It could be an interesting football game.
The game will be broadcast on WKEZ 1240 AM/Z98.7 FM and on Kicks 107.7 FM.
Elsewhere in Four Seasons Country will be a game on an interstate venue that may have in-state implications further down the road. Giles (0-2) continues on its early season road to perdition, taking on Graham (1-1) at Mitchell Stadium after having fallen to Blacksburg and Christiansburg, in that order. Under the VHSL Power Points system, both the Spartans (which are a Region 2C team) and the G-Men (a Region 2D program) each have a stake in one another’s future prosperity — at least for the duration of the regular season.
The game will be broadcast on Kicks 106.3 FM.
If only symbolically, Giles and Bluefield — which from Week 1 has been the top-ranked Class AA team in the WV Metro poll — will cross paths en route to their Friday showdowns. The Beavers (2-0) travel to north of Roanoke, Va. to face Lord Botetourt (2-0). The denizens of Daleville, which ended a Bluefield 20-game winning streak in a 17-3 win at Mitchell Stadium, have thus far beaten Brookville (15-9) and Blacksburg (23-7).
The game will be broadcast on WKOY 100.9 FM.
Princeton (0-1) looks to regroup after last week’s 45-16 loss to Mercer County rival Bluefield by getting reacquainted with Oak Hill (0-2) at Hunnicutt Stadium. The two teams did not play one another last year. The Red Devils have thus far dropped games to Nicholas County (41-7) and Midland Trail (35-10). The playing status of injured quarterback Ranson Graham will be a big question mark, although backup QB Brady Martin acquitted himself ably in the loss to the Beavers.
Across the state line again, Narrows (2-0) faces a stiff challenge when the Green Wave hosts Chilhowie (2-0) in a non-district clash at Harry Ragsdale Stadium. The Warriors have thus far dispatched perennial Class 1 powerhouse J.I. Burton (45-24) and Class 2 Marion (46-26). Chilhowie was Class 1 state runner up last season, losing to perennial Class 1 juggernaut Riverheads in the finals.
The Green Wave’s nearest West Virginia neighbor, James Monroe (0-1), has had a week to recuperate and recalculate after the Mavs’ 26-14 season-opening loss to Greenbrier East. This week, Greenbrier West (2-0) shows up in Lindside looking to turn things around after losses to Buffalo (27-0) and Summers County (54-25).
Also this week: ominous-looking Patrick Henry-Glade (2-0) travels to also-unbeaten Hurley (2-0); Montcalm (0-2) travels to Buffalo (1-1); Pike View (0-2) travels to face unbeaten Liberty (2-0), Independence (1-1) travels to face increasingly hungry River View (0-2), , Honaker (1-1) travels to Twin Valley (0-2), and Lebanon (0-2) travels to Grundy (2-0) hoping to finally strike gold.
