PRINCETON — Battling adversity on the road, the Oak Hill Red Devils fought back from a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to nip the Princeton Tigers 60-57 on Friday night to claim the sectional title of Class AAAA, Region 3, Section 2.
Oak Hill (15-8), the lowest seed in the four-school section, beat second-seeded Princeton (14-5) in their third meeting of the campaign. The rivals had split 1-1 in the regular season.
“We knew, going in as the fourth seed, it was going to be a challenge, playing on somebody else’s court,” said Oak Hill head coach Benitez Jackson. “I never thought we were out-matched, by anybody.”
“Princeton’s a good team,” he said. “I thought we played well down the stretch.”
Princeton head coach Robb Williams said that Oak Hill “played great. They played very hard. I can’t take anything away from them. Coach Jackson’s got a good team. They deserved to win tonight.”
“They are physical. They’re equally, if not more, physical than we are.”
The Tigers held a 15-12 lead after one period, but shot just 2 for 12 in the second quarter. A 5-for-6 performance at the free throw line in the second period, and a 70% success rate on field goals, helped the Red Devils to a 32-21 lead at halftime.
Williams said, “They came out rolling. The second quarter, we just didn’t have the energy. We had a couple of guys, early, in foul trouble.”
The Red Devils took just 20 field-goal attempts in the first half but sank a dozen of them.
The momentum flipped in the third quarter. Oak Hill missed seven of their first eight tries and Princeton went on a 17-4 scoring streak to regain the lead, 38-36, on Chase Hancock’s jumper with 2:12 left in the period.
Kris Joyce and Hancock hit back-to-back threes for Princeton, and Hancock followed with a steal and layup to extend the margin to eight points.
“We struggled in the second quarter,” Williams said. “We outscored them 25-7 in the third, and were feeling pretty good.”
Jackson said he told his team after Princeton’s run, “We’ve got to stay together. We talk about that all the time. Good teams make runs throughout the game, and we knew that, at some point, it was going to come.
“So … I thought we stayed together, and made some plays at the end.”
With 1:18 left in the game, Princeton committed its sixth turnover of the half. At the other end of the floor, Ethan Vargo-Thomas canned the game’s last field goal, a trey from the left side, to put the Red Devils ahead 56-55.
In the final 18 seconds, Princeton launched two three-point tries but came up empty. Malachi Lewis went 4-for-4 from the line to ice it for Oak Hill.
“We had our opportunities,” Williams said. “We just didn’t finish well, had some missed shots.
“Our man-to-man defense was subpar. They got to the hoop too easy. … and it wasn’t just one player.”
“I’m very disappointed for the guys,” he said.
The Red Devils shot 55% from the field overall. Trevor Kelly and Lewis scored 17 and 15 points respectively, while Vargo-Thomas added 11.
Joyce again led Princeton with 19 points before fouling out late, and Hancock provided 16 points.
Both teams advance to next Wednesday’s regional co-finals which will determine two spots in the state tournament. Oak Hill will host South Charleston, and Princeton will travel to the home court of Section 1 champion George Washington.
Williams said that George Washington is “an extremely tough matchup for anybody. … They’re very big, (and) we’re not blessed with size. So some of the guys that don’t play as much as usual are going to have to step up. … We’ll see.”
Oak Hill 60, Princeton 57
At The Ralph Ball Court
OAK HILL (15-8)
Omar Lewis 2 2-2 6, Malachi Lewis 4 6-6 15, Cole Legg 2 1-1 5, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 4 2-2 11, Chance Minor 1 2-4 4, Jeremiah Jackson 1 0-0 2, Trevor Kelly 7 2-3 17. Total 22 13-16 60.
PRINCETON (14-5)
Nic Fleming 4 0-1 9, Gavin Stover 1 0-0 2, Chase Hancock 6 3-4 16, E.J. Washington 2 1-2 6, Kris Joyce 6 4-6 19, Koen Sartin 2 0-0 5. Totals 21 8-13 57.
Oak Hill ………… 12 20 7 21 — 60
Princeton ………. 15 6 25 11 — 57
3-point goals: OH 3 (M. Lewis 1, Vargo-Thomas 1, Kelly 1); P 7 (Joyce 3, Fleming 1, Hancock 1, Washington 1, Sartin 1). Total fouls: OH 14, P 19. Fouled out: P, Joyce, Washington. Technical foul: OH, Jackson.
